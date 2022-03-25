The best hair transplantation centers in Istanbul, which have achieved a high success rate with modern technology and high COVID-19 precautions and expert teams, and their current prices, are in our following article.

How to choose the best hair transplantation center?

Today, the number of hair transplantation methods applied in hair transplantation which provides a significant change in appearance is increasing every day. Our country has taken its place at the top of the list with its very successful hair transplantation centers providing both national and international services.

List of the Best Hair Transplantation Centers in Istanbul

It may initially be necessary to make the right comparison to choose the best hair transplantation center and to have dense and healthy hair that will be with you throughout your life. However, since this comparison can become very confusing and tangling, we have compared the features of Istanbul hair transplantation centers for you.

1. Este Favor Hair Transplantation Center and Prices

Este Favor Hair Transplantation Center, which is among the hair transplantation centers in Istanbul and continues to serve with its expert team, is known as the best hair transplantation place performing only 1 or 2 procedures in a day.

The fact that hair transplantation procedures are carried out with high hygiene standards and COVID-19 precautions and that it hasn't received any complaints is the most important and recent achievement of the clinic. Besides, it offers high success in hair transplantation techniques such as FUE and DHI and includes hair transplantation methods tailor- made for women and hair transplantation options where shaving is not necessary. Este Favor, which has no negative comments, achieves perfect natural hair transplantation results with 100% service satisfaction.

2. Asmed Hair Transplantation Center and Prices

Asmed Hair Transplantation Center continues to protect its place in the list of Istanbul hair transplantation centers with the FUE and additional methods developed directly by Koray Erdogan and high hygiene conditions.

To get a free examination at Asmed Hair Transplantation Center, you only need to fill out the form on the official website. Most of the time, apart from the tests and analysis, the hair transplantation cost charged by the center includes the determination of the hairline and the first wash after the transplantation.

3. Dr. Emrah Cinik Hair Transplantation Center and Prices

Dr. Emrah Cinik who performs hair transplantation procedures with a high success rate and has made a name for himself with his success in hair transplantation offers many services in his clinic including FUE, Body Hair Transplantation, eyebrow transplantation, and beard transplantation. A member of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, Dr. Emrah Cinik successfully applies in his clinic the latest technologies and methods both in Turkey and around the world.

4. Esteword Hair Transplantation Center and Prices

Esteword Hair Transplantation Center, which offers new generation, patient-oriented procedures, presents the most natural and densest hair transplantation with 100% customer satisfaction. In addition to VIP hair transplantation and sedated hair transplantation, extra services such as TDS hair transplantation are successfully carried out at the center. Robotic technologies are included in the clinic, providing maximum success in the transplanting stages. Apart from this, it is proud of being the first in the sector with hair transplantation with no washing for those who come to Istanbul for a short time or for those who cannot come to the clinic for the first wash.

5. AHD Hair Transplantation Center and Prices

AHD Hair Transplantation Center, located in Antalya, a place that has made a name for itself with its successful health tourism services, provides hair transplantation services led by Dr.Hakan Doğanay. The center continues to provide services since 2003 and offers excellent results to those who prefer the center for revealing the natural hairline and price/performance evaluation, and it stands out with the right calculation of the number of grafts.

6. Dr. Serkan Aygın Hair Transplantation Center and Prices

Dr. Serkan Aygın in Istanbul, Şişli is known to be a professional in Sapphire hair transplantation. In hair transplantation procedures, one can prefer the Sedated Hair Transplantation services, which can be performed without feeling any pain, or one can prefer the Sapphire hair transplantation technology which provides maximum fullness. To make an appointment with Serkan Aygın, it is sufficient to fill out the form on the official website of the clinic.

7. Cosmedica Hair Transplantation Center and Prices

Cosmedica hair transplantation center, which has made a name for itself both in the country and abroad, continues to actively offer sapphire blade technology in hair transplantation services. Apart from the completely free examination, the fact that the center has more than 20,000 successful operations carries it one step further. If you want to make an appointment with the Cosmedica hair transplantation center immediately, you can visit the official websites.

What should be the ideal number of grafts in hair transplantation?

In performing a successful hair transplantation procedure, the number of grafts to be applied is also very important. Both the characteristics of the area where the grafts are collected and the number of grafts transplanted to the area to be transplanted directly affect the success of the hair transplantation procedure.

So, how to determine the ideal number of grafts to be transplanted in hair transplantation, or what should be the ideal number of grafts? This question is among the top 5 in the minds of those who want to have hair transplantation.

However, the number of grafts needed by a person who wants to have hair transplantation can only be determined by experts in the field. This is because the number of grafts is determined according to various criteria such as the current hair density of the person, the desired hair density, and the condition of the area where the hair follicles will be collected.

When should hair transplantation be done?

There is no certain time limit for performing hair transplantation. Hair transplantation procedure is an important treatment applied when the hair follicles and the possibility of hair growth disappears. Therefore, without waiting for a certain time it is possible to have hair transplantation in all seasons after being examined.

Can failed hair transplantation be fixed?

Failed hair transplantation or hair transplantation that has not been as desired can be fixed by the experts, depending on the severity of the situation, or it may be necessary to perform all the procedures from the beginning.

The fixing process in the failed hair transplantation process can only be understood by a doctor expert in hair transplantation.