To be considered obese because of having huge boobs may not seem like happy news but this fitness influencer Pasha Pozdniakova demonstrated how her 85.7kg weight appears on her body since, according to her followers, she carries most of it in her breasts. Yes, as Pasha whose Instagram bio reads, 'Finnish Plus-size Playboy model' displayed her eXXXtra huge breasts, which account for the majority of her body weight, a fitness influencer asserted that there is "no weight limit" to beauty. Big Boob Woes! Waitress With 36JJ Size Breasts That Give Her Rashes Smelling Like ‘Rotten Flesh’ Fundraising for Reduction Surgery After Being Refused by NHS.

With a height of 5 feet 5 inches and a weight of a little over 13 stone, Pasha Pozdniakova, who has more than a million Instagram followers, falls on the obese side of the BMI scale. Just recently, a Canadian school, Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario is reportedly defending their trans school teacher who sparked a protest after turning up to classes with big prosthetic breasts drooping around her waist. Kolkata Transgender Teacher was Asked ‘If Breasts Are Real’ in School Interviews.

The measurement, however, does not take into consideration body composition or muscle mass, as Pasha pointed out by displaying how the weight is spread across her body. Pasha got on the scales to reveal her weight in a video that has received more than 202,000 likes on TikTok. She is 85.7kg in weight. The 23-year-old wrote: "This is what 85kg looks like on my body." as she stood for the camera in similar pink workout gear that highlighted her trim frame and enormous chest.

She wrote: "Beauty doesn't have a weight limit." in the caption. She also commented: "Hope this video will help someone feel better." Fans who claimed she had breast implants criticised her, with one asking how much they cost. Though she said, "God gave me them for free," she refuted rumours that she underwent plastic surgery.

