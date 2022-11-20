Bigger not always better? Well, in some cases size does matter but from a completely different perspective. Yes, a big penis size may not always be great. Moreover, it has contributed to painful sex. In the year 2017, Sauer made the decision to develop her own remedy to solve the problem of painful sex due to big penises. The outcome was the OhNut, a collection of skin-soft rings that serve as a cosy and secure bumper at the base of a penis or a toy. According to several sexologists and three well-known sex toy sellers, it was the first product ever created with the express purpose of limiting the depth of penetration. Experts and regular customers alike have found it to be popular since deep penetration pain is truly a prevalent issue, especially when penises that are longer than average are involved. It's just a problem that isn't addressed nearly enough. A recent study revealed that maybe Indian men have longer penises that American men who only have the 59th biggest in the world.

The OhNut wasn't the first of its kind, either. Jalal al-Din Mohammed Rumi, a Sufi poet, composed a poem about 800 years ago about a (probably fictitious) maid who used a specially carved gourd to prevent her lover from pressing too deeply into her. Giulelmus Fabricius Hildanus, a forerunner of early modern surgery, created a wearable bumper to lessen discomfort brought by by "a overly large penis" during intercourse slightly over 400 years ago. He included a description of the custom item in one of his well-known medical books.

In the middle of the 2000s, Dutch medical historian Erwin Kompanje wrote extensively on Hildanus' now-forgotten instrument, vehemently asserting that it "deserves a resurrection in today's medical practise." Also, one side note, did you know that the person who holds the unofficial record for having the largest penis in the world acknowledged that his sex partners find it difficult to deal with his XXX-tra huge size during sexual sessions. Men on Skype & XXX OnlyFans Pay Hottie Valentina Bellucci to Rate Their Penises! Everything You Need to Know.

Many willing partners were forced to grind their teeth and endure uncomfortable intercourse for decades due to institutionalised negligence in the medical community and the adult business. Toy experts and customers discovered via experimentation that they could build a DIY bumper for the base of a penis or toy by stacking thick cock rings or cutting the ends off a masturbation sleeve.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2022 10:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).