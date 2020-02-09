Bill Gates Buys Massive Eco-Friendly Superyacht 'Aqua' Worth $645 Million, Powered Entirely by Liquid Hydrogen (Watch Video)

Bill Gates Aqua ship (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

World's second richest man has brought himself a luxury superyacht about 370-ft long. Gates has reportedly paid $645 million for this luxury liner called Aqua. Among all the other features, its most important one is it completely runs on liquid hydrogen, making it an eco-friendly superyacht. It has five decks with space for 14 guests, a yoga studio. beauty room, massage parlour and a pool at its rear deck. The only discharge the ship would make is water. The idea of this design was introduced at the Monaco Yacht Show held in 2015. Design workshop Sinot have revealed how this luxury liner looks like. But it won't be until 2024, that the vessel would be ready to take into the seas. Superyacht Mirage Worth 200 Million Pounds Can Go Invisible in the Ocean, See Inside Pics and Video of The Luxurious Boat.

The Aqua superyacht is one of a kind possessions of the business magnate. Gates is known to take holidays often aboard luxury cruises, this is the first time he would own one. Other than the infinity pool at its rear end, the liner has a lounge for sunbathing or swimming. The ship would be entirely powered by liquid hydrogen which is filled in two 28-ton vacuum-sealed tanks. This hydrogen will be pumped through a special cell converting it into electricity, that would emit only water. This water can be pumped out into the ocean.

Watch Video of How Bill Gates' Luxury Liner Would Look Like:

Aqua was unveiled as a concept but Gates has decided to make it into construction. Gates has been stressing on investing in new energy systems to ensure companies work to reduce their carbon emissions. Designer Sander Sinot who is working on the construction said in a report, "With every job, I test my group as well as myself to exceed ourselves. For advancement of AQUA we took motivation from the way of living of a critical, progressive proprietor, the liquid convenience of water as well as advanced innovation to incorporate this in a superyacht with absolutely cutting-edge attributes."

Among other impressive features, the yacht's master bathroom includes floor-to-ceiling home windows watching out at the sea views. The pool at the rear end cascades into the ocean like a waterfall. It also has an entertaining space with dining room for 14 people and a home cinema. The health club has a hydro massage therapy space, where guests can get a massage by calming water jets that drizzle down on the main granite table. So the features are full of luxury with the most important aspect of being an eco-friendly vessel.