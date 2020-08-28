Over the last decade, hand sanitizer might have just been a novelty item that you grabbed as you were paying the cashier at the gas station or threw in any of your purses, gym, or travel bags for emergencies.

Now, in 2020, it is rare to see anyone not apply/request/or have conversations about which hand sanitizer they use and why. You and I now probably use the liquid germ-killer several times a day, and if you’re like most, your hands are likely taking a slight beating from all of it! From overly runny hand sanitizers to bottles with glitter that smell like birthday cake (yes, we’ve all seen them!), hand sanitizer companies have thought of it all.

Born Basic recently announced the re-launch of its hand sanitizer which includes 62% alcohol that effectively kills sanitizer that kills 99.99% -- (per FDA regulations stating that hand sanitizer must be over 60% alcohol to be effective) -- of many common harmful germs and bacteria in as little as 15 seconds. The GOOD NEWS is that the formula also includes moisturizers such as aloe vera and glycerin.

Born Basic saw the need for a modern hand sanitizing solution in light of the current COVID-19 health crisis and within weeks was able to act quickly to manufacture a safe, high-quality product, now available nationwide.

This advanced and improved formula is better than ever and can be found in 3-ounce, 8-ounce, 16.9-ounce, and 33-ounce bottles which are perfect for travel, car usage, backpacks and back to school, and baby bags. Great for portability!

“This product has been a lifesaver — affordable, easy to use, no gimmicks… and as a single, busy mom, I need all the help I can get. Lord knows especially during COVID-19 it is more important than ever to be ‘that person’ cleaning everything. Every time I go to the store, Born Basic is my first stop!”

Born Basic was “born” from the desire to accomplish a very basic goal: making an everyday product readily available for the everyday person. Company spokesperson states, “There are no gimmicks and flashy packaging to distract from what the product is. Our messaging is very straightforward and basic, so the customer knows exactly what they are getting.”

“We are very excited to enhance our already existing collection and soon as well to release a complete wellness and safety package including face-masks,” says Gregory Jemal Founder & CEO of Scent Theory umbrella company for BORN BASIC.” Our company decided that we wanted to pivot to meet the needs of the public during COVID and build a brand of Hand Sanitizer for anyone! We want to be the ‘go-to’ for household sanitizer and on the go sanitizing products!”

Additionally, Born Basic has also launched disposable masks that can be found at most nationwide retailers such as Walgreens, Ace Hardware, and Meijer.

ABOUT BORN BASIC: Founded in 2019 by a family of US entrepreneurs, Born Basic’s mission is to give back. The product was made to accomplish the simple goal of making an everyday product available to everyone. The product is: Simple. Transparent. Affordable. The company looks to expand product categories offering clean and basic ingredients, and scale to additional various cleaning and personal care categories within the next year with hopes of continuing to make an impact in the community.

Born Basic can be found in Target stores nationwide.

Visit our website: www.bornbasicproducts.com and Instagram Handle: @bornbasicbrand