Amidst the tranquil beauty of the small village of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Shakeel Ahmad Meer’s journey began, woven with relentless ambition, academic brilliance, and an unwavering commitment to making a global impact.

From his earliest days, Meer’s passion for science was evident. A bright and uniquely restless student, he harboured dreams of becoming an engineer - though today, his dreams have shifted. He wants to affect change on the world through ESG initiatives such as his upcoming electric bike launch, as well as impact over 100 million individuals, but we’ll get to that.

Growing up in AJK, Meer’s humble beginnings laid the foundation for a journey across continents and industries. Meer pursued knowledge at the University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore, graduating in Mechanical Engineering. Venturing into the professional world as a production engineer, he felt unfulfilled.

Thirsty for knowledge and a deeper understanding of his field, Meer sought further education abroad, earning a master’s degree in Manufacturing Management from the prestigious Glasgow University in the United Kingdom. This academic achievement opened doors to a position in a Glasgow-based engineering firm, marking a pivotal chapter in Meer’s transformative journey.

Throughout his educational pursuits, Meer’s work ethic was stellar. Juggling education and employment, he worked tirelessly to fund his studies. Long, gruelling shifts, sometimes lasting up to 18 hours, became a norm for Meer. It was during these demanding times that he developed the resilience and determination that would propel him towards future success.

The turning point in the UK

However, Meer’s pursuit of excellence did not end with a master’s degree and a stable job. The UK proved to be a crucible for his entrepreneurial spirit. Realising that his vision of creating something significant could not be confined within the walls of employment, he took the bold step to start his own business.

The following years saw Meer navigating the challenging terrain of entrepreneurship, facing hurdles and setbacks but persisting with an unrelenting spirit. His pursuit of success bore fruit when he accomplished a significant milestone—selling one of his businesses for an impressive $10 million.

Global success and giving back

Armed with the experience and financial leverage from his successful venture, Meer expanded his horizons globally. Today, his portfolio includes over 50 businesses across diverse industries, aligning with his commitment to green technology, information technology, and e-commerce.

Intriguingly, Meer’s journey is not defined by only financial triumphs. The success he has achieved is intricately woven with a deep sense of social responsibility. His digital presence reflects a commitment to philanthropy and community development, showcasing initiatives that extend a helping hand to those in need.

It also sheds light on Meer’s dedication to mentorship and knowledge sharing. Through online platforms, workshops, and programs, he actively contributes to the growth and development of aspiring entrepreneurs. This commitment is a testament to Meer’s belief that success is not truly meaningful unless it is shared and used as a catalyst for positive change.

As Shakeel Ahmad Meer continues his journey, the echoes of his past reverberate in each business venture, philanthropic initiative, and mentorship opportunity. His story is not just one of personal triumph but a testament to the transformative power of resilience, ambition, and a commitment to creating a better world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2024 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).