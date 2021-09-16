The Houston Native & World Renound Media Maven Chadd Black has landed a new Book Deal w/ Martin Publishing Worldwide and Distribution Giant Barnes & Noble.

Chadd Black, famously dubbed as “The Mogul in the Making” has worked as a strategic brand manager alongside major corporations such as RCA Records, Interscope, Sony Music, Epic, and Atlantic Records. He has done entertainment and campaign consulting for major networks such as VH1, WeTV, and BET.

He started one of Houston’s top talent agencies, the 713 Agency in 2018. The agency has become a worldwide favorite as it has attracted some of the industry’s top talents utilizing services from music management to career consulting, public relations as well as music production and songwriting services, to name a few.

In Getting Black to Business 2.0: Persevering to Success Amidst Inevitable Setbacks, Black offers some suggestions as to how those struggling to obtain success can overcome hurdles that are serving as excuses as to why they can’t obtain their goals. Online and In B&N Stores October 2021!