As the name says, Chinese New Year is China's most famous and important celebration which will fall on February 1, Tuesday 2022. The celebration will last 16 days starting from Chinese New Year's Eve to the Lantern Festival. In 2022, that is from January 31st to February 15th. Chinese New Year is also known as Lunar Year or Spring Festival. Chinese New Year dates are dictated by the 'Chinese Lunisolar Calendar', so it is celebrated on a different date in January or February each year. As a public holiday, Chinese people will get 7 days off from work from January 31st to February 6th in 2022. Year of the Tiger 2022: What the New Year Has in Store for You, Check Out Chinese New Year Horoscope Predictions.

Significance Of Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year was traditionally a period to remember and honour deities as well as ancestors. Within China, regional rituals and customs concerning the celebration of the New Year vary widely, and the evening preceding Chinese New Year’s Day is frequently regarded as an occasion for Chinese families to gather for the annual reunion dinner. People in China traditionally clean their houses thoroughly as they believe that this practice will sweep away any ill-fortune, ward off bad luck and make a way for incoming positive energy.

What Is The 2022 Chinese Zodiac?

The Chinese horoscope is a repeating 12-year cycle of different animal signs and their ascribed attributes, based on the lunar calendar. In order, the zodiac animals are Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, Pig. 2022 will be the year of the third animal, the Tiger. Hence, it is known as the 'Year Of Tiger'. Year of The Tiger 2022 Predictions: Know Your Chinese Zodiac Sign, Element and Lucky Months of the Year for Each Horoscope.

Main Traditions For The Chinese New Year

1. Family reunion dinner, wherein families sit around a round table enjoy the feast with dumplings, fish, and other customary Chinese cuisines.

2. Red is the main colour of Chinese culture. Therefore, families exchange red envelopes also knowns as 'ya sui qian' and other gifts to wish each other a safe and peaceful year.

3. Fireworks in the sky and firecrackers are meant to welcome the New Year's arrival and it a way to scare away the evil.

4. On Chinese New Year's eve people visit the graves of their ancestors to offer sacrifices to honour them. Also, during reunion dinner, an extra glass is kept at the dining table.

5. Lion and dragon dances are widely seen in China and Chinatowns in many Western countries during the Chinese New Year period to bring good luck and prosperity for New Year.

Chinese New Year’s importance is rooted deep in the history of China, and today it remains the most important celebration for generations of families to reunite and spend time together.

