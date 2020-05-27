Chrissy Teigen Is Getting Her 'Boobs Out'! Author Reveals That She Is Finally Getting Her Implants Removed and Will Have 'Pure Fat' Breasts on Instagram Alongside a Topless Pic

Chrissy Teigen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chrissy Teigen is finally getting rid of her breast implants and will now be having just "pure fat" The model, author and mother took to Instagram to share with her fans that she will be removing her breast implants. She shared the post along with a topless picture of her flaunting her boobs, although for Instagram nudity policy she used heart emojis to cover her nipples. "I'm getting my boobs out!", The 34-year-old author declared. The post further read, "They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!" Chrissy Teigen Is 'Currently Sleeping with People's Sexiest Man Alive', John Legend and Is Proud of Having 'Boned' Him! We Can't Even...

However, she reassured her fans that she will be having boobs full of natural fat, which is what breasts originally are. The post said, "So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat." She had earlier said on Twitter that she would be undergoing surgery soon and also shared a video of herself getting herself tested for COVID-19. "Everyone in LA can get tested for free. I’m having surgery and had to. I’m sorry if this offends you," Teigen responded to a Twitter user.

Check Out Chrissy Teigen's Post With a Topless Pic:

Chrissy Teigen has always been transparent about her breast implants and had recently spoken about getting a boob job done when she was 20, how she got "scr*wed' and wanted "them out now". She opened up about the experience in an interview with Glamour UK. Chrissy also shared why she wanted surgery as a young model. A filterless, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she wanted to make them look "rounder and firmer," and said, "I had a quarter 'teardrop' cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now."