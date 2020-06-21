Chrissy Teigen finally has her breast implants removed and is currently resting at home. However, she and her healing boobs have a great company. Chrissy Teigen shared a picture on her Instagram stories capturing her cleavage and her pet bearded dragon Sebastian on her "healing boobies" posing for the pic! Chrissy Teigen has been quite filterless about her journey with the breast implants. Right from her decision to getting a boob job to finally regretting it, so much that she couldn't wait to get them removed, she hasn't hidden anything from her fans. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model recently has a pet addition to her family, pet bearded dragon Sebastian that they got for son Miles. However, the pic of Sebastian on her boobs has now gone viral on Instagram. Vi

Last week, she shared on a Twitter update about her breast removal surgery where she wrote, "Surgery went great! the note I woke up to is the absolute best part." She had received a note from daughter Luna, that read: "Have fun pulling your boobies out." She posted about her decision late last month to have the surgery, sharing a black-and-white throwback topless photo. Chrissy Teigen underwent a COVID-19 test before preparing for her breast surgery. The supermodel said she was "preparing to have surgery." Chrissy Teigen has always been transparent about her breast implants and had recently spoken about getting a boob job done when she was 20, how she got "scr*wed' and wanted "them out now".

Take a look at Chrissy Teigen's Picture With Her pet bearded dragon Sebastian on Her Boobs:

Chrissy Teigen Shares Pic of Her Pet Bearded Dragon Sebastian on Her 'Healing Boobies'

Chrissy Teigen shared her plans of getting rid of her breast implants and having just "pure fat", a few days ago on Instagram. The 34-year-old model, author and mother took to Instagram to share with her fans that she will be removing her breast implants along with a topless picture of her flaunting her boobs! Although for Instagram nudity policy she used heart emojis to cover her nipples. "I'm getting my boobs out!", The 34-year-old author declared. View pic:

Chrissy also posted a photo of Miles and Sebastian this week, writing: 'Can’t listen if you’re talking. I’m alive and well, resting at home with all sorts of little beating hearts. love u guys.' She celebrated her successful surgery with a boob shaped cake from her friends with a tombstone that read: 'RIP 2006-2020.' The 34-year-old introduced the reptilian pet last month as a gift for the toddler's second birthday. She recently shared an adorable video of Miles showing his new pal around the house during quarantine.

