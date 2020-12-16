Christmas bring along all reasons to celebrate. People come together with their families and prefer to spend together during the season. It's holiday season which also means, people celebrate at home or go on vacations. Now with COVID-19, as travelling is not advised, people will be spending more time at home. So, we have something for you to celebrate the festive season. Also, the Christmas season comes with its own set of games. People love to gather around the table and play some of the age-old traditional games during the season. As you make a mental note of the games you are planning to play, we have a list of games and its rules, you may want to add to the Christmas games to play with your family. Christmas 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: From Online Secret Santa to Cocktail Party Night, 5 Ways to Celebrate X'Mas This Year.

Christmas is celebrated on December 25 every year with various traditions, customs and practices across countries. The observance celebrates the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem. Gifts, an array of food items, gifts Christmas trees, cakes, decorations, carols and a lot more are a part and parcel of the celebrations every year. As we celebrate Christmas 2020, we bring to you five games you can play at home during the festive season. How to Hang Christmas 2020 Lights? Easy Tips and Tricks to Brighten up Your Xmas Tree This Festive Season.

1. Christmas Guess Who

You can customise the game of Guess Who by making cards that relate to various family members. Use polaroid photos for a vintage twist. Take turns asking a 'yes' or 'no' questions about your opponent’s mystery character. Based on their answers, flip your character cards to eliminate some of them. Once you are ready, say the name of who you think is featured on your opponent’s card. Who says the right answer, wins the round.

2. Candy Cane Hunt

This is your typical treasure hunt and something your kids will love. Give them hints and make them look for it. For a twist, you can make small candies and put it inside eggshells and tape it. Let them think it is an egg they have to break for the next clue!

3. Christmas Dance Freeze

Turn on the music and begin dancing, then stop the music in between without warning. Shout 'freeze' and people have to stop moving. Whoever stops moving last is out.

4. Snowman Drawing Contest

Drawing a snowman has to be the simplest drawing ever, right? But, what if you have to do it keeping the paper on your head? Still simple? Let the creativity flow!

5. Oven Mitts Game

This is a funny game and you will have a tough time with it. You have to wear oven mitts and open your Christmas gift. Now get the trouble? As you try your best, your friends and family are going to laugh loud. Everyone gets their turn.

We hope some of these games caught your interest. While these are age-old games, you can add our twists to it to make it even more interesting. We hope you have a great time celebrating Christmas at home with your loved ones.

