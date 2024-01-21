Coachella 2024 is here! Coachella, also known as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, is an annual music festival held in Indio, California. The festival was first held on October 9, 1999, as a one-time event. But the festival’s success led the organisers to turn it into an annual tradition. What started as a modest two-day festival has become a cultural phenomenon today. The festival runs over two weekends for three days each. Whether you are a music lover, aspire to be an influencer, simply want to meet celebrities, or want to enjoy California, a visit to Coachella is an absolute must. Coachella 2024: Lana Del Rey, Sid Sriram, Doja Cat, AP Dhillon, Tyler, The Creator, and More to Headline This Year's Music Festival, Deets Inside.

Roll out the desert vibes! We're here to spill the beans on all things Coachella 2024.

When is Coachella 2024?

Coachella 2024 is set for two back-to-back weekends: April 12–14 and April 19–21, 2024.

Where Will Coachella 2024 Take Place?

Coachella 2024, the 23rd edition, will take place in the sunny Coachella Valley, Indio, California, at the famous Empire Polo Club.

How to Buy Coachella 2024 Tickets?

You have to register online for access to passes. The registration for access to passes will start on January 19, 2024 at 11 am PT.

How Much Do Coachella 2024 Tickets Cost?

Ticket prices vary depending on the type you choose. You can find options starting at $549 and $499, with additional booking fees. Tickets tend to sell out fast, so do buy them as soon as they go on sale.

Who Are the Headliners for Coachella 2024?

Excitement is brewing for this year's headliners: Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat. They are among the most anticipated in recent times!

Who Else Will Be Performing at Coachella 2024?

The lineup poster includes the names of Peso Pluma, AP Dhillon, J. Balvin, Sabrina Carpenter, Ice Spice, Bebe Rexha, Suki Waterhouse, Jockstrap, and more.

What Should I Wear to Coachella 2024?

Fashion plays a big role in Coachella's popularity. Everyone, from celebrities to influencers, gets attention for their festival outfits. It's natural to want trendy clothes for that social media spotlight. Just remember, in April, California can get hot. So, prioritize comfort. You will be on your feet a lot, so choose comfy footwear—skip the flip-flops or pinchy heels. Keep it stylish and comfy!

Is there Anything Else Other Than Music at Coachella 2024?

Coachella isn't just about music! There are sports and art activities; you can camp, spot celebrities, eat, drink, take pictures, and more. If you're surely going to the festival, download the Coachella Mobile App for live updates on lineups, games, activities, and everything else you need.

Coachella 2024 promises to be an amazing blend of music, art, culture, and good vibes. Seize the opportunity, and don’t miss out on the fun!

