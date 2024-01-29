Knowing when it is too cold to venture out during cold weather is crucial for your safety. Extreme weather conditions like snow, icy surfaces, and dropping temperatures can be risky. You need to understand when it is okay to venture out and when you should stay indoors. It is important, especially when you are going about doing your daily activities like going outside, taking your dog for a walk, going to school, or needing to drive your car. Winter Essentials: Five Must-Have Heated Items For Your Home to Get You Through the Cold.

Here are some practical tips that you can follow:

When is it too cold to go outside?

During the winter, it could be tempting to take a walk and enjoy the cool, crisp breeze or the snow. However, if you’re not careful, the cold weather could take a toll on your health. According to the Medicinenet website, if the temperature is 30 degrees or above, it is safe to be outside. If the temperature is between 13 and 29 degrees, take indoor breaks every 30 minutes. If the temperature is 13 degrees or goes below it, move your activities indoors or ensure you are completely covered up and wearing layers to avoid frostbite.

When is it too cold for schools to open?

When it comes to decisions about closing a school due to cold weather, it generally depends on the location and how low the temperatures have fallen. Schools may remain closed if the weather is extremely cold, and it could be a risk to students’ safety. If there are chances of students getting frostbite or transport safety becomes an issue, then the weather can be considered too cold for schools to open.

When is too cold to walk dog?

This is a valid concern since you want to keep your furry friends safe and warm during the winter. While some dogs, like the Siberian Husky, Samoyed, and Newfoundland's, are equipped to handle cold temperatures, other breeds are not so much. Bettervet.com suggests that smaller dogs and dogs with less fur should be bundled up inside if the temperature falls to 10 degrees or lower.

When is it too cold to work a horse?

Most horses can handle cold weather. Normally, cold air is not an issue for a healthy horse during rest, walking, or even light trotting. But, if it exerts itself, inhaling quickly may make it harder to warm the cold air. Hence, if the temperature drops below five degrees Celsius, it is best not to ride the horse or take it for a walk.

When is it too cold to drive your car?

Being able to drive your car during the winter is less about temperature and more about safety. If the roads are covered with heavy snow, it can be dangerous to drive. Extremely cold weather can also affect performance. If it fails to start or there are other issues with the vehicle, it is because it is too cold. Winter Wonder Herbs: 5 Herbs To Keep You Warm and Healthy This Winter.

In chilly weather, safety should be a priority. Follow these tips to stay safe and warm during the winter!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2024 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).