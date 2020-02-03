Commbox - The Complete Omnichannel Platform to Automate Customer Communications & Business Processes for Enterprises

Commbox (Photo Credits: File Image)

Maintaining a healthy relationship with your customer base is vital for any business. Having a helpful and functional communications system in place can do wonders in terms of the company’s reputation. As businesses grow, it becomes achingly difficult to keep up with the exponentially growing customer messages and requests through sheer manpower. That’s where CommBox comes in. CommBox is a digital communication platform powered by AI that can help you optimize and automate your communication processes.

Digital communication platforms offer a cheaper, more efficient, and controllable alternative to simply hiring more customer service agents. They only need to be configured once. They can be set up exactly in accordance with the company’s vision. They learn and improve themselves and provide accurate statistics about what works and what doesn’t when it comes to your customer service policies.

CommBox aims to go beyond the services typically packaged with communication platforms. It offers a complete package of services, applications, features and solutions aimed at dealing with all of an organization's communication needs.

A platform that keeps it simple

CommBox is an all-in-one customer interaction system for live and automated customer communication. The platform offers flexibility for you to automate what can be automated and leave the rest for live agents. It allows you to setup multi-platform communication channels for your customers. CommBox allows you to connect with your customer whenever and wherever it is most convenient for them.

Communication channels like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Email, SMS, WhatsApp, Video Chat, and Voice Chat are all available for you through a variety of proprietary applications offered by CommBox. You can use these applications to easily launch new service channels. CommBox enables you to engage with your customers with maximum efficiency and responsiveness.

CommBox offers a highly advanced omnichannel platform which is capable of handling communication from all of these different channels. Each customer service agent can manage all interactions from one smart inbox. The section dedicated to automation on the platform is all you need in order to get help from CommBox’s highly advanced AI interface.

The Agent Smart Inbox

The agent smart inbox allows you to receive all messages from your customers from multiple channels into one messaging board. You can configure business rules for the agent smart inbox. You can use premade answers or use the “Agent Assist” feature to take advantage of the knowledge base that CommBox’s AI tool builds based upon your previous interaction with the customers and other predefined rules.

Agents can update the status of communication to keep track of the progress they’ve made. They can also easily choose to transfer the customer to a different agent, use cross-channelling, use tags to categorize the conversation and prioritize the conversation according to the SLA. The smart inbox is one of the most efficient ways to keep track of customer communications regardless of their channel of choice.

The Omni-Channel Bot

CommBox’s unique omni-channel bot takes care of efficiently directing users to the right agent at the right time and using AI to handle customer requests. The bot receives communication requests from customers through multiple channels. It answers queries that it can through the automated response list. If the customer needs further assistance, then the customer will be handed over to the relevant agent in an efficient way and with no disruption regardless of the channel.

Automate with confidence

CommBox allows you the flexibility of automating what can be in accordance to your unique organization’s use case and leave the rest to the live customer service agents. You can use data from internal systems such as CRMs, ERPs, billing, shipping and more to automate customer queries. CommBox can help you analyze customer communication behaviours and make them the predefined offer that suits them perfectly.

You can also automate frequently asked questions and CommBox can help users get answers to their queries faster. CommBox can also direct customers to the right documents and web pages to provide further context and explanation. It can automatically load forms in the middle of the communication to obtain the relevant information from the customers, divert phone calls to self-service, virtual or live digital agents through virtual IVR’s. And if nothing works, CommBox can guide customers to a live agent with a seamless transition.

CommBox Bots - Beep Bop

The CommBox bots use AI and machine learning to improve themselves from every interaction they have with your customers. They are available 24/7 through various channel like SMS, email, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and more. CommBox’s bots are one of the only such services that work out of the box on a variety of channels. CommBox bots can start the conversation until resolution, or hand it over to the right agent at the right time if the interaction becomes too complex.

Stats in real-time

CommBox platform track customer interactions to provide data and reports to help you optimize your communication processes and save operational costs. Ready-made reports, insights and analytics that can help you understand the overall performance of your communication agents. You can keep track of conversation topics, SLAs, availability, response times and much more.

CommBox Customers

When you choose to obtain CommBox’s services for your organization's customer communication needs, you are in the company of fortune 500 companies as well as many fast-growing start-ups. Companies like AIG, Kimberly-Clark, IKEA, some Banks, and Universities are part of the long list of happy customers who have integrated CommBox into their operations.

CommBox is the ultimate solution to your organization’s customer service and communication needs. It’s simple yet complete platform offers granular control while also providing an organization-wide look at the performance statistics. You can control your company’s image and track customer satisfaction with CommBox, and the best thing is that it will always stay in your brand’s voice.