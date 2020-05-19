Delhi Girl and OnlyFans Model Couldn't Sit for Four Months After Botched up Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery Says Don't Believe Fake Reviews

Shilpa Sethi, OnlyFans Model (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The unregulated market of enhancement procedure like butt lift and breast implants, have gained a bad reputation with the number of botch up cases only increasing. The most recent case is of an OnlyFans model from Delhi who is warning against fake testimonies such companies have. She revealed about her botched butt lift surgery that left her unable to sit down for four months. She is now warning against falling for fake reviews made for such companies. 25-year-old Shilpa Sethi, who boasts a whopping 1.5m followers on Instagram heard about butt lift surgeries a few years ago, she wanted to opt for the Brazilian Butt Lift surgery in which the fat from the waist is transferred to the bum. She saved up the $10,000 as she wasn’t happy with her ‘very flat’ butt, she revealed to Unilad Cooking Oil Injected into Woman's Butt Who Is Now Fighting for Life After Bum Lift Goes Horribly Wrong!

Despite her mom not very happy with the idea, Shilpa got her surgery done in Miami. However, she knew something was wrong soon after the procedure ended. She told Unilad, "I was short of breath, and felt a sharp pain in my leg. It was very painful, and I wasn’t able to sit on my butt for four months," Shilpa explained. After a bit of investigation, Shilpa discovered was lied and the reviews she had believed prior to the surgery were fake. She said, "People don’t care about other people as long as they get what they want from writing their fake review." Billionaire Dies After Penis Enlargement Surgery; Diamond Trader Reportedly had ‘Napoleon Complex’.

She has undergone three more expensive and "aggressively painful" corrective procedures. It also includes a ‘J-plasma’ to reattach loose skin back onto her muscles. She revealed that it wasn't much of financial pressure because it pays for itself. She makes thousands of dollars from OnlyFans in a very short time. She revealed, "Fans say I have the best butt, especially when it jiggles and makes them go crazy. And because its all my fat, it’s really soft too."