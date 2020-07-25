Ernstaa Technologies, a creative agency based in Mumbai focuses on creating a highly-interactive digital user experience. They offer services like Digital Marketing, Web & App development, and experts in Artificial intelligence. They have worked with almost 25+ brands in the last 3 years.

At Ernstaa Technologies, they have dedicated themselves to all kinds of brands, big or small. And While we talk big or small brands, 2020 has resulted in a digital transformation, that has led to more brands switching to Digital operations. The positive side of COVID-19 is the real impact on behavior change. Brands across the globe are slowly coming to terms with the volatile business environment we have found ourselves in with the effects of the pandemic.

Taking the digital shift in a note, they have worked with brands of all sizes. They have focused their attention on small businesses and start-ups in this pandemic by offering services at a minimum cost. In times like these, they are going ‘Vocal for Local’ and are providing digital support to them. They stay connected with their clients and work out a rigid plan for them.

Passionate about providing customized solutions to clients their vertical solutions expertise has allowed their business to streamline workflow and increase productivity. They have worked with Tata Motors, Hindustan Petroleum, Maruti Suzuki, and more. And currently, they are working with Govt. of Odisha as well.

Founded by Harsh Joshi back in 2017 and since then they have changed the Virtual and Social experience and managed to enhance the productivity of numerous clients.

Great things in business are never done by one person, they are done by a team of people. Speaking about the same, Harsh (Director) is an enthusiastic and a profound leader in the IT sector, and has led two great companies along his way. Working with almost 50+ Clients, Harsh founded Ernstaa Technologies, to be able to reflect his passion for Digital Marketing through the Brand.

The COO, Soumya Vyas has been effectively designing and implementing business operations at Ernstaa technologies. Passionate about film-making, for almost 7 years he has been keen on capturing the real scenarios of the Tribes of Odisha. ‘In Unprecedented times like these, the pandemic has shown us how different communities come together, having a sense of belonging and sticking together after educating themselves on keeping their families safe’. He views the pandemic as an eye-opener for even tribes.

Like any digital agency that needs a Social Media Expert, we have Prajakta Bhor looking after social media and PR. She has worked in the same industry for 2 years with 20+ clients. Having proficiency in Social Media she manages an online presence on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

“Authenticity, honesty, and personal voice underlie much of what’s successful on the Web.” Says Rick Levine, Author of The Cluetrain Manifesto. And with Ernstaa Technologies take on Digital Marketing we can definitely say what’s better to market than authenticity and a personal voice!