It is no secret that we´re living in the renaissance era of entrepreneurship; From traditional industries facing major disruption to new and exciting market trends that are actively re-shaping the habits of American and global consumers alike, recent events have all been a major topic of conversation in our times – both online and offline.

But perhaps the biggest impact has been witnessed in the flourishing legal hemp and CBD space where a handful of select brands have successfully been able to connect with their customers in ways that had never been imagined before. A new generation of lifestyle aficionados have taken the industry by storm, creating craft labels that represent their own vision for one of the fastest growing industries in the world today.

A picture perfect example of boldness and creativity can be found in Natural Effex, a nouvelle and extremely promising company founded by American entrepreneur James Carbone. His brand has quickly and consistently risen to prominence with numerous experts describing it as “the future of CBD”.

Carbone´s company certainly goes above and beyond in delivering superior quality products to its customers, but the icing on the cake is the rare sense of belonging that people report experiencing after purchasing such products. This is because Natural Effex has doubled down on its already iconic style of edgy lifestyle marketing. Alongside expert team members like Evan Dotson-Celotto, Nicholas Quaid, Eliajah Beebe-Maddix, Fabio Delmonaco and Kevin Comfort, company founder James Carbone has accomplished what few young entrepreneurs have: successfully turning his independent label into a household name.

Like Monster Energy® or Rockstar® did for the energy drink segment, now crews like the guys behind Natural Effex are taking matters into their own hands and leveraging their brand´s reach and power to reimagine the entire marketplace.

Mr. Carbone recently shared with us a selection of key insights into his business and what the future holds:

What makes Natural Effex different from other brands in the market?

What makes us different is product quality; Our main focus is premium products that actually help improve our consumers lives both physically and mentally. Its said that up to 70% of CBD companies are not producing top shelf products, so we always focus on staying in the top 30% of the world. We also focus on our customer’s wants and needs - our company is very social. Between our influencers, stores, athletes and models it seems like everyone is interacting all through our brand. At this point its become more of a lifestyle…a relaxed, chill vibe.

Where do you see the industry in the next few years?

I see a big future in the hemp market over the next couple years. CBD/Delta 8 is just becoming a trend now. Sure a lot of people know about it, but a lot of people also don’t know about it. There is so much potential out here! You can literally infuse anything with CBD or Delta 8. Delta-8-THC is a huge trend in the market right now. We have a lot of new products in the works for over the next year and are very excited. Keep a look out, we plan on educating people over these next few years!

What comes next for your company?

Over the coming months Natural Effex plans to expand heavily across the US, into the EU and really ground the brand in these key markets. We will expand our company on all angles and we also plan to continue fostering social interaction with the brand as much as possible. Our objective is for everyone to feel involved in the movement and be a part of this lifestyle. It suffices to say that we have a lot of big things in the works!