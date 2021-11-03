OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover is not a detergent, instead, it is the most versatile stain remover which has to be pre-used before washing those stained clothes and ward off tough stains from literally any surface of your house. OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover is America’s No. 1 Stain Remover Brand, which is now available in India!

OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover can clean and remove those tough coffee stains, lipstick stains, make up stains, food stains, oil stains, sweat stains, from your daily wear and party wear clothes, table cloths, school uniforms, carpets and upholstery, rugs, doormats, even floor tiles and garden furniture when used as directed. Its oxygen-based water-activated formula safely gets tough dirt and grime out of laundry, water-washable carpets and nearly any surface in your home. It’s chlorine-free, colour safe. It is the most VERSATILE stain remover that you have been looking for! Diwali 2021 Cleaning Hacks: 11 Ways To Clean Your Home With ARM & HAMMER™ Pure Baking Soda.

OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover can be used along with the detergent, just add some OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover to boost the power of your detergent. Don’t mix with the detergent, pour OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover directly to the drum, then add the clothes and wash normally as you do.

You can also use OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover to clean those dirty sport shoes, your stained sneakers, re-brighten your favorite stained, dusty bed cover or bed sheet and pillow covers.

OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover can also be used to clean your garden furniture, you can also use it to clean those tough green algae stains caused due to moisture on your relaxing balcony, garden or terrace.

You can also use it to remove the grout stains from your floor tiles, so you can go ahead and WORK YOUR MAGIC!

OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover should not be used to clean the jewellery, latex paints, woven baskets, unpainted wicker, jute, teak, or finished woods, or wooden flooring. It can be used to clean your ceramic floor tiles in your kitchen, bathroom, toilet, no worries on that.

Let us now see how to use OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover and #WorkYourMagic!

OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover (File Image)

1 – Powder

How to use the Powder – Add a scoop of OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover in its powdered form to the drum of your washing machine. Use as directed on the pack.

OxiClean Products (File Image)

Use the Powder form to clean your laundry, remove stains on your clothes, remove stains and dirt from your child’s favourite soft toys, make your laundry detergent powerful for an everyday wash at home in your washing machine, clean your shower curtains as well as those dusty window curtains and get rid of all the dust, dirt, and stains.

Pour a scoop of the OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover in a drum of your washing machine, then add detergent as you normally do in the detergent box, and wash regularly, but do not mix OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover with detergent. It will boost the power of your detergent and give your clothes a fresh take on life.

2 – Paste

How to make the paste – Add one tablespoon of OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover to one tablespoon of water and mix well, make the paste accordingly, as per your usage and requirement.

OxiClean Products (File Image)

Use the Paste form to clean your bathroom sink, bathtub and even brighten the grout lines, you can also use the paste to remove stains from your favourite white canvas shoes!

Apply the OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover paste form on your bathroom sinks, bathtubs or kitchen sinks, then rinse with fresh water, and voila – it is fresh and shiny like new again! OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover gets rid of all the dirt and grime that has been piling up over time and makes it shine.

3 – Soak

How to create a Soak – Add ¼ cup of OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover to 3-4 litres of water to create soak for grimy items.

Fill your tubs or buckets with 3-4 litres of water and add ¼ cup of OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover to it and mix well to create the soak, then put in your stained clothes and let it soak for 5-6 hours. Later add the OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover powder to your washing machine drum and wash with detergent as you regularly do. Again, do not mix with detergent.

OxiClean Products (File Image)

Use the Soak to clean those mud stains, food stains, makeup stains you’re your daily wear, remove stickers and labels from your newly bought clothes, clean your kitchen chimney filters, clean and deodorize garbage bins, clean your caps, hats, and other delicate clothing and those stained baby clothes as well.

We all love wearing our caps and hats during those day out plans with friends and family, but after that, those caps with which you took your best pictures with, lies in the corner of your wardrobe where it collects and stores all the dust and dirt it has been used or rather abused with. Now you need not worry about those stained caps and dusty hats. You can also soak your caps, hats and even delicate clothing with OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover and make them stain-free and new again. Use the same procedure for removing food stains from your baby clothes.

Similarly, just use the OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover soak water to clean the stinky garbage bins and dust bins, rinse well with a cloth or scrub or sponge and you get a fresh garbage bin! As easy as it can be.

4 – Spray

How to Make a Spray – Add one tablespoon of OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover to one cup of water, stir to combine, then pour into a spray bottle for a multi-purpose cleaning spray. (Do not store the solution, use as much as required and dispose-off the remaining).

OxiClean Products (File Image)

Use the Spray to clean the mirror, clean your variety of outdoor items, treat carpet stains, pet stains, and nearly all surface stains.

You can use the OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover spray form to clean the spot stains on nearly any surface of your house, you won’t need a separate glass cleaner for your house now.

OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover can literally remove all the stains in and around your house, you won’t need to bring home multiple home cleaning products, this 1 box of OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover will get all your home cleaning and stain removal requirements sorted.

Now go ahead and use OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover to clean your home this Diwali and bring in the freshness your home deserves!

You can order now from the official website of OxiCleanIndia and get flat 20% off on your purchases. You can also share how OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover has helped you clean your house using hashtags #KitchenHacks, #CleaningHacks, #HomeHacks, #CarHacks, #HomeDIY photos and videos and tag brand's Instagram handle @oxicleanindia and hash #WorkYourMagic!

