Say Hi to Diwali and celebrate the Festival of Lights with great zeal and enthusiasm. The Hindu festival is observed during the Kartik month of the lunisolar calendar when people dive into the festive colours for the five-day celebration. Diwali 2022 falls on October 24, Monday, which marks the third and the most important day of the festive period. People begin the preparations well in advance of the auspicious day by cleaning their houses and decorating them with different adornments. From artificial lighting to floating candles, innovative ideas are put to use on every Deepavali to beautify the abode for the celebratory occasion. So, if you’re looking for some inspiration for decorating your house this Diwali, scroll down to watch the cool DIY ideas and home decor videos. Take a cue from these tutorial clips for Deepavali 2022.

Lights are a must for Diwali decoration! While lighting up diyas outside the houses is a must, people also use decorative lighting to add much-needed radiance to the festivities. Rangoli is drawn to add colours to the Diwali celebrations. Ferry lights are hung outside the homes to indicate the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi for the holy day. Flowers are also used in the form of Torans for home and office decor during the Diwali festivities. With so many items being used for Diwali decorations, one will surely get confused about what to get for their home decor. But don’t worry! We’ve come to your rescue by listing some easy and DIY decoration ideas for Diwali 2022. Scroll down and watch the tutorial videos for Diwali 2022 house decoration ideas below. Diwali ki Safai Funny Memes, Diwali 2022 Witty Jokes, Relatable Movie Videos, GIFs, Amusing Puns and Pictures That Will Lighten Up Your Mood As You Start Pre-Festival Cleaning

Diwali 2022 House Decoration Ideas

DIY Home Decor Ideas for Diwali 2022

Beautiful Ideas for Home Temple Decoration This Diwali

Living Room Decor for Diwali 2022

Happy Diwali! Adorn your house with unique and creative home decor ideas by taking cues from the tutorial videos. May you have a great and beautiful Diwali!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2022 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).