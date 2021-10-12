He, along with Prince Narula, Rohit Saxena, Priyank Sharma and Rajeev Khandelwal made the show a grand success.

Over the years, industries have relied on individuals and professionals to bring their astute knowledge and experiences from their respective fields to ignite more fire in young minds, motivate them to do better, and encourage them to take the leap of faith for achieving their desired goals and desires. Through various events, shows, conclaves or conferences, these professionals spread their knowledge and insights for making sure they impact budding talents across fields and make a positive difference in their lives. Dr Abhinit Gupta is one name in the medical field who has been doing that and also making it huge across the fashion and the entertainment world.

Dr Abhinit Gupta, more popularly known as Dr Bollywood, is an Aesthetic Physician & Surgeon and also a Cosmetologist and Trichologist by profession, but has also made strides in the content creation game as an influencer through his YouTube channel. This passionate professional and doctor is often called for events to positively influence the youth. He recently did an event with Dreamz Production House, graced the show and even made for a significant presence.

Dreamz Production House, a prominent events and entertainment company known for organizing unique shows and events in the modelling and fashion industry, recently invited Dr Abhinit Gupta for an event for Mr, Miss & Mrs Supermodel International 2021 along with Rohit Saxena, Priyank Sharma, Rohit Khandelwal and Prince Narula.

Even in the past, Dr Abhinit Gupta has been a pre-eminent personality who has always graced various youth-based events for showing his support to them. This time as well, he honoured the much-talked-about supermodel contest and ensured to spread around his positive mindset and showed his support to the youth.

Gracing the show with so many other well-known personalities and celebrities, Dr Abhinit Gupta only inspired more and more around him.