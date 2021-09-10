Vyra Scher is the Founder of LECHERY, a New York City-based hosiery company focused on becoming the first ESG-friendly brand in the United States to offer genderless hosiery made in Italy through Green Production that feels like a "second-skin."

It's an honor to speak with you today. Why don't you give us some details about you and your story? How did you get to where you are today?

I am the Founder of LECHERY, a New York City-based hosiery company founded on the premise of empowering its customers with elegant, affordable, and versatile products that feel like a "second-skin." The initial impetus for establishing the company was helping those who would benefit from a feeling of "fashion armor", particularly victims of sexual abuse.

When I was growing up, my life revolved around the intricacies of sexual abuse. I did not live a normal life like other kids my age. I was emotionally torn and left with trauma. It wasn't until I moved away from a toxic environment to New York City that I would eventually turn my negative life experiences into positive life lessons. I learned the importance of owning who you are, standing up for yourself, and having hope for a better future.

My negative experiences in life have become the catalyst for stepping out of my comfort zone and moving to the United States. Similar to many, I landed in corporate America, specifically in PR and showroom management. But that desire to work for someone rapidly changed once the Coronavirus pandemic hit in March of 2020. I had to leave, and my trajectory changed, leaving me no choice but to take another leap of faith: LECHERY.

LECHERY was that vision I always had in mind for the future but came sooner than expected.

Ever since I discovered hosiery at a young age, it has given me a feeling of protection, safety, and attractiveness. LECHERY was established to provide the same sense of security and "second-skin" to all hosiery wearers, regardless of their gender identity, income, and background.

I'm sure your success has not come easily. What challenges have you had to overcome along the way?

There were a myriad of challenges I had to overcome: patience, naysayers, and lack of capital.

Patience is not my virtue, but it should be for every entrepreneur. When I started my business, I thought that offering an exceptional product and great interpersonal skills was enough to keep my business going. I thought wrong! Building brand awareness takes time. It takes patience.

Naysayers are a pain to listen to. There have been countless times I was told my business is not investible, my ideas are worthless, and I should find a real job. I am glad I stuck with my gut and desire of making LECHERY work.

Lack of capital. I started LECHERY with a few thousand dollars in my checking account. I have never taken a loan, I did not know how to approach venture capitalists, and I did not know how to start a fundraising campaign. I had to make it on my own.

Let's talk about the work you do. What do you specialize in, and why should someone work with you over the competition?

According to Grand View Research, the global hosiery market was valued at $33.6 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2025. If most hosiery companies continue to produce low-quality hosiery at a bigger scale, the amount of hosiery ending up in landfills is bound to increase as well. With this in mind, we are committed to becoming the first ESG-friendly hosiery company in the United States – eager to create hosiery for all and an eco-friendly supply chain – ready to democratize and disrupt an industry that is wasteful and sexist. LECHERY's approach and commitment to ESG is centered around two "Our Desire for a Better Future" pillars: Loving Our People and Protecting Our Environment.

We specialize in creating genderless hosiery made with the finest yarns in Italy through Green Production. This involves using less energy during the production process, offering biodegradable yarns, and recycling left-over yarns. Any left-over yarns are turned into fibers that allow us to create our eco-friendly collection. Along with that, we only use refined double covered Lycra yarns for each product through our own unique 3D manufacturing process, giving LECHERY hosiery a stretch, fit, and level of durability that others can't.

What's your best piece of advice for readers who desire to find success in their life?

The best piece of advice I would give is don't listen to the background noise; turn the noise into fuel to help motivate you in achieving your dreams in life. For women, I advise you to ignore everyone who cares more about your legs than your brain.

Speaking of success, what does the word mean to you?

The meaning of success changes periodically. Success will mean differently to me a decade from now. At this point in my life, success revolves around the central idea of running a profitable and customer-focused company, offering products for all genders who will feel empowered, confident, and protected that comes with the perfect pair of hosiery.

What's next for you?

We at LECHERY continue to strengthen our commitment to ESG by expanding to biodegradable tights and semi-indestructible legwear. We will also be contributing more to gender-fluid fashion by creating more product styles appropriate for all genders. Lastly, we are looking to expand our retail presence in the U.S. We hope our products will be present in all the major department stores in three to five years.