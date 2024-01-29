The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) acknowledges a significant underrepresentation of people with severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities in its workforce, according to the latest information provided on the FAA website. The FAA is actively addressing this issue by prioritising the hiring of individuals with severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities. Diversity is America's Strength: President Biden.

As the FAA strives to provide safe and effective travel across the United States, it recognizes and embraces the value of diversity and inclusivity. The FAA’s commitment to an inclusive culture ensures that employees, regardless of their diverse backgrounds, are provided with equal opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Since diversity is crucial, the FAA actively collaborates with various associations, programmes, and initiatives to support and accommodate employees from diverse communities and backgrounds. In the past, the FAA has embraced diversity by welcoming Hispanic individuals, giving opportunities for black representation, and actively recruiting more women.

Now, the FAA is making a strategic move to improve diversity in the industry. They’re actively recruiting people with severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities. The FAA is taking this step because they noticed that there aren’t enough people with severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities represented in the workforce. This initiative intends not only to increase the diversity of the aviation workforce but also to make the industry more inclusive and representative, in line with the values of equal opportunity and diversity.

The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) website states, "Targeted disabilities are those disabilities that the federal government, as a matter of policy, has identified for special emphasis in recruitment and hiring. They include hearing (total deafness in both ears), vision (blindness), missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability, and dwarfism." World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development 2020 Quotes With HD Images: Thoughtful Sayings Promoting The Idea of Diversity.

Getting a job is particularly challenging for individuals with severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities. They face significant barriers in the job market. Even though they might have the skills and potential, many encounter difficulties in finding suitable opportunities. Hence, there is a need for increased awareness, understanding, and support to create a more inclusive and accessible job environment for everyone.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2024 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).