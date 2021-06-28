Dr. Ziyath Ansar is an Indian based dental practitioner who currently practices in Dubai. He has two clinics there, one in Deira and the other one in Jumeriah. After completing his education in the year 2013, Ziyath wanted to start his clinic in 2015. His hardwork and passion to make every person happy, kept him going. He loves to design smiles and works with a motto, Great Smile, Great Life.

His determination and dedication resulted in his first clinic that was launched on 14/11/2015 at Alghurair Centre, Deira. This journey wasn't easy. It took his sweat and blood! He had to fix up his finances, set up a clinic and gather clients. It wasn't as easy as it sounds. But the down to earth person that Ziyath is, his goodwill increased with every new client. Today, his 2 successful clinics speaks his story. With a staff of 10 doctors, all Indians and 8 nurses; they are working towards the happiness of their patients.

Ziyath shares, "I am blessed to have supportive family and friends. They motivated me constantly to reach this position. My inner zeal to spread happiness didn't let me loose my hopes. I am glad that I took all the risks and finally reached this far. It was worth it! Having treated with more than 15,000 patients, I consider them my extended family. Their satisfaction is my end goal. Looking forward to serving more people and happy them confident of their smiles."