Salman Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri marked her acting debut with Farrey and it earned her some critical acclaim. While most of the industry folks believed that Salman would launch her under his banner, Alizeh wanted to earn her debut and hence chose a not-so-starry debut. While Atul and Alvira Agnihotri's daughter is already grabbing eyeballs for her acting skills, we won't be talking about that today. Instead, let's discuss Alizeh's strong face card that will never decline. Farrey: Salman Khan Arrives in Style at Niece Alizeh Agnihotri's Film Trailer Launch (View Pics).

One look at Alizeh's Instagram account and you are convinced that her portrait pictures are to die for. With such strong features and a gaze that would instantly hypnotise you, Alizeh's face card never disappoints. While she still has a long way to go in the industry, we bet she will make it big one day. Alizeh is incredibly confident and her sharp features further make her case stronger. She's not your typical star kid on the block and hence her glam is unique in her own way. To further cement our claim on her face card, let's check out a few snaps from her Instagram, shall we? Farrey Movie Review: Alizeh Agnihotri and the Young Cast Achieve Good Marks In This Faithful Remake of Bad Genius (LatestLY Exclusive).

If Looks Could Kill!

Miss Pretty!

Someone Get Her Brand Endorsements Already!

Staring Right Into Your Eyes

Glam Girl

Alizeh Agnihotri's Farrey was released on November 24, 2023, in big screens near you!

