“Are you lost baby girl?" the famous dialogue of the seductive don Massimo, aka Michele Morrone, from Netflix’s 365 Days has made us watch the film several times. Apart from the dialogue, Michele Morrone’s charm and good looks have left us awestruck. In 2020, Michele Morrone starrer 356 Days became the most streamed movie on Netflix. People who haven’t even watched the movie have definitely heard about Michele Morrone, who decides to kidnap a girl in the film. 365 Days definitely brought back the erotic 50 Shades of Grey vibe.

The handsome Italian actor became an overnight sensation after starring in 365 Days. Michele was born in Melegnano, a small city near Milan. The actor was married to the fashion designer Rouba Saadeh from 2013 until 2018. The couple has two children together, Marcus and Brando Morrone. The actor keeps sharing pictures of his children on his social media handle. Michele also shares his stunning pictures on the photo-sharing app and leaves his fans to go gaga over his hot looks. His extraordinary sense of fashion makes him different from others. Everytime he posts a picture of him on Instagram, it goes viral in no time. Let’s take a look at Michele Morrone’s flawless fashion choices which will surely leave you awestruck.

The Actual Definition of Classic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michele Morrone (@iammichelemorroneofficial)

The Right Way to Look Good in a Printed Shirt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michele Morrone (@iammichelemorroneofficial)

Who Else Can Wear a Turtle Neck Skivvy Better Than Michele?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michele Morrone (@iammichelemorroneofficial)

Playing With Neutral Hues

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michele Morrone (@iammichelemorroneofficial)

All White Look With a Few Stripes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michele Morrone (@iammichelemorroneofficial)

The female audience got mesmerized with Michele Morrone’s good look and with his brilliant acting skills. However, very few know that Morrone is a singer too, he lent his voice for the track Feel It in 365 Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2021 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).