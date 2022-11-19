Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine these days after welcoming her first daughter with hubby Ranbir Kapoor. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress went on a promotional spree for her last release, Brahmastra and had an opportunity to flaunt her baby bump in style. In fact, it was during her promotional spree that she became conscious of her maternity wear and decided to have her own label around it. Bhatt was always a fashion enthusiast but there were times when she didn't feature in our best-dressed list. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Ananya Panday, Whose Bright Yellow Mini Dress Will You Like to Wear?

While there have been tons of times when we have hailed Alia and her terrific fashion choices, there are also appearances where she has disappointed us a bit. From red-carpet avatars to promotional outings, Alia did commit fashion faux pas on quite a few occasions and deserved some criticism for her not-so-fascinating choices. Now praising her fashion avatars is something that we do on a daily basis but criticism is rare. Darlings: Simply Put, Alia Bhatt's Style File for Her Movie Promotions Was a Charming Affair (View Pics).

So today we decided to reminisce about some of her bad fashion decisions with the hope that she won't commit these blunders ever again. Let's have a quick look at these bad attempts.

Ruffled Sleeve, Really Alia?

The Idea Was Probably To Look Hot But the Attempt Was Bad

Was She Planning On Visiting Some High School Prom?

Again, An Opportunity Lost!

This Style Belongs in Early 2000!

So, do you agree with our list or did we miss adding any other blunder? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

