Tara Sutaria was amongst Karan Johar's glamorous students who entered Bollywood with a bang. Soon she was able to bag some interesting projects and position herself as a reliable name to look up to. While her acting graph has seen tremendous progress, her inclination towards fashion has also been remarkable. With the help of her ace stylist, Meagan Concessio, Sutaria has nailed multiple looks and registered a few good appearances under her name. Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria or Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Who Nailed This Look Better?

Tara's personal sense of styling strikes a chord with the Gen Z crowd. Girls love her mini dresses and evening gowns and the way she positions herself as the new IT girl of Bollywood. The Ek Villain Returns beauty dresses up her age and that really works in her favour. She comes across as a fun and vivacious beauty who will make you fall in love with her repeatedly. Tara is charming but her personal wardrobe is even more charming. We love her personal sense of styling so it's only natural that we bookmark all her different looks for our future references. And this time, we'll be sharing some of the hottest and most happening avatars of Tara Sutaria that you can imitate for your weekend parties. Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Khushi Kapoor, Who Wore This Corset Dress Better?

So, without wasting more time, let's check them out below.

A Simple Co-ord Set

Ain't Nothing Like a Pretty Corset Dress

Bling is a Must

Loving this Maxi Dress

Looks Charming And Sexy!

So, which of Tara Sutaria's outfits will you like to wear? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

