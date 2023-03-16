Deepika Padukone gave us an awe-worthy moment when she arrived at the Oscars red carpet in her black Louis Vuitton gown. She looked divine and it was wise to say that she owned that very moment. Unlike other times when her choices, especially in Hollywood, weren't up to the mark, this time she was more confident in her skin and walked the red carpet in all her glory. While this Louis Vuitton outfit was probably her best appearance across all the events so far, this wasn't the first time when she had opted for an off-should attire. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Sonam Kapoor, Who Wore This Pearl Collar Better?

From attending awards ceremonies in India to Oscars in the west, Deepika Padukone has flaunted her obsession for off-shoulder outfits to the core. While her charming persona adds a dash of glam to these already stunning attires, her tall and lean frame helps her nail it further. From Louis Vuitton to Ralph & Russo, the brands may vary but the outcome has always been significantly charming for our Padmaavat beauty. To celebrate DP's most recent fashion outing here's reminiscing about her other best avatars from the past. Deepika Padukone's Oscar 2023 Gown Shared Resemblances With Lady Gaga's 2019 Oscar Outfit!

Her Very Own Angeline Jolie Moment

Nailing Her Red Carpet in Hollywood

Modern-day Barbie

Once a Stunner, Always a Stunner

Never Stops Obsessing Over Off-Shoulder Outfits

Glam Girl

