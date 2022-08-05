Deepika Padukone was amongst the celebrity guest speakers at the Gjepc, an event in association with the world gold council dedicated to making a difference. And as expected the Pathaan beauty arrived looking like a million bucks. We have said it in the past and we'll say it again, there's no other actress in Bollywood who nails a six-yard as well as Deepika Padukone! Blessed with her tall and lean frame, DP manages to pull off different ethereal looks and carve an impression on our minds each time. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Jennifer Lopez, Who Wore this David Koma Dress Better?

While a lot has been spoken and written about her ethnic appearances, this time we'll restrict ourselves to her black sarees. It wasn't the first time when Deepika chose to wear a black saree for one of her public appearances. There have been times in the past when she has arrived looking drop-dead gorgeous in her 'black' avatars. From red carpet events to promotional outings and awards ceremonies, the Cocktail beauty has chosen a classic black saree look multiple times in the recent past. Here's giving you a quick recap of it.

Giving a Atypical and Bold Twist To Your Usual Saree

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meet the Apsara of the Modern World!

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Icons Only

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Such a Diva!

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kisiki Nazar Na Lage!

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Desi Girl!

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Uff... She's Too Hot

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now, correct us if we are wrong in tagging her as the beauty in black!

