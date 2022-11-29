Malaika Arora sure made headlines when she shared a picture on Instagram with a caption that read 'And I said Yes'. While some believe that she's indirectly hinting at her wedding with beau Arjun Kapoor, others think that it's a promotional campaign for one of her brand endorsements - which to be honest is very common these days. Remember Sonakshi Sinha's post before the launch of her nail brand, Soezi? And while we are clueless about the truth behind her post, we sure know that she has a knack for fashion and a penchant for thigh-high slit dresses. Fashion Faceoff: Kriti Sanon or Malaika Arora, Who Nailed This Safiyaa Outfit Better?

While Malaika never really entered Bollywood as an actress, she was always an integral part of the industry. In the past few years, she also started judging various reality TV shows and that helped us savour her one too many looks. Malaika was inclined towards bold fashion and playing safe was never in her dictionary. On days when Malaika's gym look isn't making headlines, her thigh-high slit dresses grab all the eyeballs. We have personally ogled at all of her different looks and it's time we share some of our favourites with you. So go ahead and have a look at hot mamma! Malaika Arora Birthday: A Look at Some Of Her Finest and Our Favourite Fashion Appearances.

In Hana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)

In Ziad Nakad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)

In Marchesa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)

Mannat Gupta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)

In Alexandre Vauthier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)

In John Paul Ataker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)

In Dar Sara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)

Now, do you agree with us when we say she does thigh-high slits like no one else? Yes or yes?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2022 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).