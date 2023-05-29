Sonam Kapoor should be thanked for introducing us to the term 'fashionista'. The Neerja actress, along with her sister, Rhea Kapoor has registered some of the most stunning looks under her name. Be it in Bollywood or at the Cannes Film Festival, Sonam has always championed the art of red-carpet dressing with rarely any disappointing moments. If Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the OG queen of Cannes, Sonam Kapoor is her successor. And while Bollywood ladies were obsessing with Sabyasachi and his designs, Kapoor always chose Anamika Khanna as her go-to label. Sonam Kapoor and her Obsession With Chokers is Unmatched!

Sonam and Anamika are like a connection made in heaven. They complement each other really well. She looks magnificent in her creations or probably she lets her designs shine. Right from her wedding reception attire to awards ceremonies and Cannes attendance, Anamika has never disappointed her favourite client and has helped her deliver some of the most jaw-dropping looks. The queen of boho fashion, Khanna's designs are always funky, rarely traditional and Sonam does her best to flaunt them to the fullest. To elaborate more on how Kapoor has been the perfect muse for Khanna, let's check out some of her appearances from our personal favourites. Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Other Bollywood Beauties in Pretty Striped Dresses!

At Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At Sister Rhea Kapoor's Wedding

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At Filmfare Awards

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Wedding Reception

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At Her Own Wedding Reception Party

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At Doha Fashion Trust Arabia Gala

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At Cannes Film Festival

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

