Deepika Padukone is the reigning queen of Bollywood, isn't she? Louis Vuitton's home ambassador, DP has strived hard to get to the position where she's today. An icon in herself, Deepika has come a long way since her initial days in the industry and we have seen her evolve - both as a performer and a fashion icon. With no elaborate looks or dramatic attires, Deepika lets her subtlety do all the talking. When the fuss about the airport looks was making headlines in B-town, DP decided to put the drama aside and let simplicity take over. Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani & Kiara Advani's Corset Looks That We Approve!

Those who worship Deepika Padukone or have been ardently following her fashion would know that the Cocktail actress is obsessed with matching separates. Or rather she prefers them for her airport appearances. Even when colour blocking was in vogue, Padukone would prefer her monochrome palette over anything too colourful. Now, when we say monochrome, we don't mean black and white alone. She does prefer bright colours and doesn't settle for pastels always. There's a reason we say that she's the queen of matching separates and it's time we prove our point. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kriti Sanon, Whose White Ruffle Saree Did You Like?

Below are the five best 'matching' looks of Deepika Padukone that we can't stop admiring. Let's check them out, one at a time.

Go Green!

Miss Cool

Such a Chic Look

Cool Blue

Red Hot

Orange is the New Black

Nailing Her Airport Style

Pristine White Look

Bright Smile, Pretty Outfit

So, did Deepika's 'matching' game, win your heart? If yes, don't forget to drop your comments on Twitter @latestly.

