A Suitable Boy Stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala Look Every Bit Chic As They Pose for British Vogue Magazine’s June Issue (View Pic)

Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala (Photo Credits: Insta)

Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy' will see Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, and Tanya Maniktala in pivotal roles. This six-part series is based on the novel of the same name by Vikram Seth. Having said that, the unconventional drama is one of the most anticipated projects of 2020. And now getting fans more excited about the same, Bollywood actor, Ishaan Khatter recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of a magazine cover which sees him alongside Tabu and Tanya. The trio are featured on the cover page of British Vogue magazine's June 2020 issue. Must say, from tip to toe, the starcast of 'A Suitable Boy' look chic on the mag. A Suitable Boy: Tabu Was Easy to Romance on Screen, Says Ishaan Khattar.

Elaborating on it, the three stars can be seen wearing subtle shades and serve us an sophisticated vibe. Ishaan Khatter in grey, Tabu in light pink and Tanya in brown, all of them rock the pastel shades on the magazine like a boss. Further, we love the gelled up hairdo of the girls and not to miss Ishaan's bearded look. Also, their poise while posing for the camera is commendable and blends in quite well. In a nutshell, they are all things urban on the mag. A Suitable Boy: Actor Namit Das Turns Composer for Mira Nair’s BBC Series.

Check Out The Magazine Cover Shared By Ishaan Below:

View this post on Instagram June, 2020: @britishvogue 🦚 #ASuitableBoy A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on May 12, 2020 at 5:39pm PDT

What's your take on the above magazine cover? Talking about the project, Ishaan in the series will be seen as Maan Kapoor, Tabu as Saeeda Bai whereas newbie Tanya Maniktala is Lata Mehra. Not just them, 'A Suitable Boy' also features Rasika Duggal, Ram Kapoor, Vivaan Shah, Vinay Pathak in key roles. Reportedly, the interesting tale is said to make it to the TV screens in June 2020. Stay tuned!