We believe the lockdown was certainly most productive for Aamna Sharif who took to slaying us slowly and steadily with her one-of-a-kind ethnic fashion arsenal. She gave various homegrown labels a worthy shout-out with her fashionable stay-at-home, stay-chic vibe. This time around, it was a passionate pink printed affair with an ethnic hand-painted lehenga by the organza centric celebrity-endorsed brand of Picchika. A magnificent rose pink-hued printed lehenga artfully adorned with a front knotted blouse and dupatta complemented with minimal jewellery. We love how Aamna Sharif who was one of the prettiest faces to greet us from the K-serial deluge of the 2000s has a keen eye for ensembles that suit her petite frame with respect to hues, silhouettes and cuts. Her burgeoning ethnic repertoire is a delight and lesson in itself for one to attain all wardrobe encompassing goals.

A fan following of 1.3M on Instagram stands worthy testimony of her fashion influence. Here's a closer look at her organza style. Aamna Sharif Shows How Happiness Blooms From Within and Outside!

Aamna Sharif - Rose Pink Chic

A lehenga with hand-painted red roses on powder pink organza base was paired off with a painted silk blouse and chiffon dupatta enhanced with hand embroidered gota. Statement earrings textured wavy hair, subtle makeup completed her look. Aamna Sharif Lives Life in Warm Yellows Even if It Rains!

Aamna Sharif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aamna's small screen stint includes the role of Komolika Chaubey Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She will be seen in Roohi Afza, a comedy horror film directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan featuring alongside Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

