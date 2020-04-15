Abigail Ratchford Asks 'Front or Back' While Showing off Ample Cleavage and Booty in Her Recent Instagram Post and Fans CAN'T Decide!

Abigail Ratchford (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We are all under quarantine to help slow down the coronavirus pandemic. Abigail Ratchford, on the other hand, is quarantined too but looking ten times sexier! The hot lingerie model knows exactly how to keep her fans entertained via Instagram. She just shared a picture collage where she merged two pictures of her and asked her fans which one they prefer. In the first picture, she can be seen in a two-piece, thong-style bikini, giving seductive expressions while teasing her fans with a "come-hither" sign. Whereas, in the second picture she can be seen in a glimmer blue monokini or you can say a swimsuit style top with a high-neck detail, looking flawless. In the second picture, she is seen flaunting her peachy rear! Abigail Ratchford Strips Naked For an XXX-tra Hot Photo! Mid-Week Blues, Who?

In the caption, she asks her fan whether they prefer front or back. The XXX-tra hot pictures will make it almost impossible for you to decide which one to pick. Abigail Ratchford is known to post sensuous pictures of herself and boasts of 9.1m followers on Instagram! Take a look at this picture and decide for yourself, which side of Abigail Ratchford do you like the best?! Check out:

Fans are going gaga over her pictures. "I’ll take ya sideways too", someone wrote in the comments section. "Can’t go wrong with both", read another fan's comment. Just recently she had shared another picture of her donning a white lacy two-piece bikini, oozing immense sexiness. And it seemed like she is quite horny during self-quarantine because she could not help but think about the first guy she will pounce on once the pandemic is contained and we are free to move out of our houses.