Abigail Ratchford Dons HOT Lacy Two-Piece Bikini While Thinking of the 'First Boy' She's Going 'Pounce On' After Quarantine

Abigail Ratchford (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Abigail Ratchford is setting Instagram on fire during quarantine with super hot pictures and fans can't keep calm. While the world is practising social distancing to beat coronavirus outbreak, the hot brunette is here to take your breath away. And looks like she is quite horny during self-quarantine because she cannot help thinking about the first guy she will pounce on once the pandemic is contained and we are free to move out of our houses. Abigail Ratchford Strips Naked For an XXX-tra Hot Photo! Mid-Week Blues, Who?

In the recent picture that Abigail shared you can see her donning a white lacy two-piece bikini that is oozing sexiness. The strappy ensemble is perfectly hugging her curvy figure. To complete her look she threw on a sheer gown with fur barely covering her hands. With a full face of make-up and glistening lips, she let her arched brows do all the talking. The caption on her picture really took way the cake though. It read: "Thinking of the first boy i’m gonna pounce on once im off house arrest". Abigail Ratchford and Demi Rose Amongst Other Sexy Divas Sanjay Dutt Follows on Instagram; Check out Hot Pics of the Models.

View Pic:

Abigail Ratchford is known for her breathtaking nude shots. Just a few days ago, fans went crazy after the sexy model stripped to nothing in one of the pictures of her's. The picture was clicked by this 18+ photographer based in LA who goes by the name @partylikejzl on Instagram. Abigail Ratchford was legit wearing nothing but her heels in this sexy photo and managed to cover her private parts very cleverly.