Abigail Ratchford is the gorgeous Brunette bombshell that has her fans drooling because of her sexy pictures on Instagram. In the most recent picture shared on social media, she put up a busty display in a sheer black dress. The Fashion Nova dress features a bedazzled net detail in the lower end that gives peek into the high rise lingerie-style dress that fits perfectly on her perky peaches. The deep neck dress shows ample cleavage and perfectly fits on her hourglass figure. The perfect party wear dress, gives a luxurious feel, especially with the bedazzled earrings and the updo with locks on her cheeks.

For makeup, Abigail got a glammed up look with contoured base makeup, glitter eye shadow and metallic lips. Recently when the lockdown began, Abigail had shared a horny post where she said she couldn't help thinking about the first guy she will pounce on once the pandemic is contained and we are free to move out of our houses. And she captioned the recent pic with, "Ice me out" with a wink emoji. Take a look at the pic:

. Abigail Ratchford is known for her breathtaking nude shots. Just a few days ago, fans went crazy after the sexy model stripped to nothing in one of the pictures of her's. The bombshell Instagram fame who has been featured on Maxim, People Magazine, The New York Post, etc. boasts of over 9 million followers and is hailed as the Queen of Instagram. Her latest picture is proof that she deserves all the attention she gets online. Just a few days ago, Abigail Ratchford, shared on Instagram that she had "nothing to wear" literally, at least in this latest Instagram pic, and the glimpse of her situation has made her fans go crazy! Ratchford shared a picture from her "impromptu photoshoot" that was done in her closet, for which the sexy model stripped to nothing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2020 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).