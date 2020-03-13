Aditi Rao Hydari, Resplendent in Red With a Whole Lot of Embroidered Florals Is the Perfect Summer Dream!

Aditi Rao Hydari in Payal Pratap (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Hyderabad girl, Aditi Rao Hydari has us keeping up and marveling at her penchant to pull off some brilliant and opulent designer ensembles. She couples this with a flawless beauty game in tandem with her go-to fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi of Style Cell. Giving us a taste of summer, Aditi chose to give those dramatic silhouettes a miss and unwind. A flawless beauty that she is, Aditi ringed in a distinct resplendent vibe in red. An embroidered floral dress by Payal Pratap was cinched at the waist with a belt. Needless to say, Aditi added yet another stunning style to her burgeoning repertoire of breezy looks. Aditi infuses life into ethnic ensembles like nobody else does and a worthy testimony to this fact are the numerous times the diva has played muse to some of the most exquisite creations by feted Indian designers. We love how Aditi’s penchant for pulling off royal and ethnic ensembles is always spectacular.

A certified style chameleon, Aditi’s exceptional style play features a melange of styles apart from those ethnic ensembles, like the high street style, luxe red carpet ensembles, casual chic outfits and crisp formal wear. She goes on to pull them all off with an effortless charm and equal aplomb and rarely locks horns with the fashion critics. Aditi went to make a strong and chic point for the much-loved breezy vibe dress with her #OOTD. Here is a closer look. Aditi Rao Hydari Blazes in an Orange Cinched Suit, Her Chic Style Is a Perfect Steal!

Aditi Rao Hydari - Radiant, red and ravishing in Payal Pratap

A flared dress featuring floral embroidery was cinched at the waist with a wide chevron printed belt from Zara. Open-toed platform heels, silver oxidized jhumkis from Azotiique coupled with dewy makeup and textured wavy hair completed her look. Thrifty Style: Aditi Rao Hydari Makes a Stunning Case for an Embellished Denim Shirt and We Are Smitten!

On the professional front, Aditi will be seen as Mobi Mehta in the mystery thriller, The Girl On The Train alongside Parineeti Chopra. She will be seen in the Tamil films, Psycho and Thughlak Darbar and in the Telugu film, V and the Malayalam film, Sufiyum Sujathayum.