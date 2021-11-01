Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her birthday on November 1. The former Miss World who once mesmerised Hollywood equally continues to be the queen of our hearts even today. While we have often heard praises about how beautiful she looks and the natural beauty that she possesses, there has also been discussion about how powerfully she presents herself. 'Once a stunner, always a stunner' - this saying holds true for Mrs Bachchan and there's no one who can compete with her in this department. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Camila Cabello’s Girl Bonding at Paris Fashion Week Is Adored by Netizens Online.

From marking her promotional events to representing a cosmetic brand at the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya has forever delighted us with her choices. She wore a stunning yellow saree at Cannes and has championed the art of modern dressing over the years. She has certainly registered one too many dramatic looks under her name and if we know her even a bit, she has tons left in her store. A yummy mummy to her daughter, Aishwarya has made a strong case for working mommies in Bollywood. The more we say, the less it would justify her. Hence, it's better if we let some pictures do the talking. After all, pictures speak louder than words. #100MostBeautifulWomen2021 Trends on Twitter! Fans Nominate Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Hina Khan & Other Beauty Queens (See Pics).

On Aishwarya's birthday today, here's reminiscing some of her best sartorial looks from recent years.

In Roberto Cavalli

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Michael Cinco

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Manish Malhotra

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Elie Saab

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Armani Prive

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. It's a multi-starrer where she has been roped in to play the negative role. Being one of Mani Ratnam's favourite actors, we can expect this duo to weave magic once again. Here's looking forward to witnessing her first look from the same.

Happy Birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

