Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: From Sarees to Ethnic Suits, Check Out Her Stunning Style File!

Former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her birthday on November 1. The popular Bollywood actress who's equally famous in Hollywood, thanks to her few releases, continues to rule our hearts like the true blue queen that she is. From being the face of L'Oreal to representing India at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya's name is synonymous with elegance. The Devdas beauty has been an epitome of grace and her ethnic style file has always demanded our attention.

From ethnic sarees by Sabyasachi to Anarkali suits by other prominent designers, Aishwarya's style file has always been charming enough to grab our eyeballs. Though her public appearances are highly restrictive, they are still delightful. We love her heavily embellished suits and stunning six yards that scream elegance. This Manglorean beauty doesn't rely on heavy accessories to amplify her look. All she needs is her oh-so-loving persona that works its magic. Aishwarya's ethnic looks have inspired us enough and we have a few of our favourites.

On that note, to celebrate Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her special day, let's check out her ethnic style file, shall we?