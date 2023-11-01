Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: From Sarees to Ethnic Suits, Check Out Her Stunning Style File!

From ethnic sarees by Sabyasachi to Anarkali suits by other prominent designers, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's style file has always been charming enough to grab our eyeballs.

Fashion Team Latestly| Nov 01, 2023 09:00 AM IST
A+
A-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: From Sarees to Ethnic Suits, Check Out Her Stunning Style File!
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her birthday on November 1. The popular Bollywood actress who's equally famous in Hollywood, thanks to her few releases, continues to rule our hearts like the true blue queen that she is. From being the face of L'Oreal to representing India at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya's name is synonymous with elegance. The Devdas beauty has been an epitome of grace and her ethnic style file has always demanded our attention. 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' Fame Pak Girl Ayesha's Viral Dance Reminds Us of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Dum Maro Dum' Performance (Watch Video).

From ethnic sarees by Sabyasachi to Anarkali suits by other prominent designers, Aishwarya's style file has always been charming enough to grab our eyeballs. Though her public appearances are highly restrictive, they are still delightful. We love her heavily embellished suits and stunning six yards that scream elegance. This Manglorean beauty doesn't rely on heavy accessories to amplify her look. All she needs is her oh-so-loving persona that works its magic. Aishwarya's ethnic looks have inspired us enough and we have a few of our favourites. Chiyaan Vikram Photo-Bombs This Lovely Pic of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shobana from Ponniyin Selvan 2 Audio Release Function!

On that note, to celebrate Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her special day, let's check out her ethnic style file, shall we?

Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian Bring Bratz Dolls to Life in Vibrant Halloween Costumes! (View Pics)
  • Viral
    Halloween 2023: Geoscan Drone Show Shows Massive Moving Skeleton Near Burj Khalifa in Dubai; Video of Spooky Drone Display Goes Viral Halloween 2023: Geoscan Drone Show Shows Massive Moving Skeleton Near Burj Khalifa in Dubai; Video of Spooky Drone Display Goes Viral
  • Festivals
    Happy Karva Chauth 2023 HD Wallpapers, Wishes and Greetings To Share on the Auspicious Festival Day Happy Karva Chauth 2023 HD Wallpapers, Wishes and Greetings To Share on the Auspicious Festival Day
  • Videos
    Madhya Pradesh Day 2023: Poha, Dal Bafla & Other Popular Dishes To Try Out On Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day Madhya Pradesh Day 2023: Poha, Dal Bafla & Other Popular Dishes To Try Out On Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day
    • Close
    Search

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: From Sarees to Ethnic Suits, Check Out Her Stunning Style File!

    From ethnic sarees by Sabyasachi to Anarkali suits by other prominent designers, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's style file has always been charming enough to grab our eyeballs.

    Fashion Team Latestly| Nov 01, 2023 09:00 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: From Sarees to Ethnic Suits, Check Out Her Stunning Style File!
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

    Former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her birthday on November 1. The popular Bollywood actress who's equally famous in Hollywood, thanks to her few releases, continues to rule our hearts like the true blue queen that she is. From being the face of L'Oreal to representing India at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya's name is synonymous with elegance. The Devdas beauty has been an epitome of grace and her ethnic style file has always demanded our attention. 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' Fame Pak Girl Ayesha's Viral Dance Reminds Us of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Dum Maro Dum' Performance (Watch Video).

    From ethnic sarees by Sabyasachi to Anarkali suits by other prominent designers, Aishwarya's style file has always been charming enough to grab our eyeballs. Though her public appearances are highly restrictive, they are still delightful. We love her heavily embellished suits and stunning six yards that scream elegance. This Manglorean beauty doesn't rely on heavy accessories to amplify her look. All she needs is her oh-so-loving persona that works its magic. Aishwarya's ethnic looks have inspired us enough and we have a few of our favourites. Chiyaan Vikram Photo-Bombs This Lovely Pic of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shobana from Ponniyin Selvan 2 Audio Release Function!

    On that note, to celebrate Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her special day, let's check out her ethnic style file, shall we?

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Crediethnic-suits-check-out-her-stunning-style-file-5528152.html&text=Aishwarya+Rai+Bachchan+Birthday%3A+From+Sarees+to+Ethnic+Suits%2C+Check+Out+Her+Stunning+Style+File%21&via=latestly" title="Tweet">

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: From Sarees to Ethnic Suits, Check Out Her Stunning Style File!

    From ethnic sarees by Sabyasachi to Anarkali suits by other prominent designers, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's style file has always been charming enough to grab our eyeballs.

    Fashion Team Latestly| Nov 01, 2023 09:00 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: From Sarees to Ethnic Suits, Check Out Her Stunning Style File!
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

    Former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her birthday on November 1. The popular Bollywood actress who's equally famous in Hollywood, thanks to her few releases, continues to rule our hearts like the true blue queen that she is. From being the face of L'Oreal to representing India at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya's name is synonymous with elegance. The Devdas beauty has been an epitome of grace and her ethnic style file has always demanded our attention. 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' Fame Pak Girl Ayesha's Viral Dance Reminds Us of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Dum Maro Dum' Performance (Watch Video).

    From ethnic sarees by Sabyasachi to Anarkali suits by other prominent designers, Aishwarya's style file has always been charming enough to grab our eyeballs. Though her public appearances are highly restrictive, they are still delightful. We love her heavily embellished suits and stunning six yards that scream elegance. This Manglorean beauty doesn't rely on heavy accessories to amplify her look. All she needs is her oh-so-loving persona that works its magic. Aishwarya's ethnic looks have inspired us enough and we have a few of our favourites. Chiyaan Vikram Photo-Bombs This Lovely Pic of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shobana from Ponniyin Selvan 2 Audio Release Function!

    On that note, to celebrate Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her special day, let's check out her ethnic style file, shall we?

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

    Happy Birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2023 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Comments
    Tags:
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ethnic outfits Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

    Happy Birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2023 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Comments
    Tags:
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ethnic outfits Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fashion Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pics Aishwarya Rai Bachchan style Happy birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
    You might also like
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday Special: 5 Iconic Cannes Looks of the 'Queen' of Fashion (View Pics)
    Fashion

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday Special: 5 Iconic Cannes Looks of the 'Queen' of Fashion (View Pics)
    Navratri 2023 Garba Night Look Inspo: Mahira Khan, Deepika Padukone and Other Popular Celebrity 'Garba' Outfits From Bollywood Movies
    Fashion

    Navratri 2023 Garba Night Look Inspo: Mahira Khan, Deepika Padukone and Other Popular Celebrity 'Garba' Outfits From Bollywood Movies
    latestly.com).

    Comments
    Tags:
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ethnic outfits Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fashion Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pics Aishwarya Rai Bachchan style Happy birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
    You might also like
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday Special: 5 Iconic Cannes Looks of the 'Queen' of Fashion (View Pics)
    Fashion

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday Special: 5 Iconic Cannes Looks of the 'Queen' of Fashion (View Pics)
    Navratri 2023 Garba Night Look Inspo: Mahira Khan, Deepika Padukone and Other Popular Celebrity 'Garba' Outfits From Bollywood Movies
    Fashion

    Navratri 2023 Garba Night Look Inspo: Mahira Khan, Deepika Padukone and Other Popular Celebrity 'Garba' Outfits From Bollywood Movies
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Outfit Ideas: Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif's Traditional Suits To Amp Up Your Festive Wardrobe!
    Fashion

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Outfit Ideas: Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif's Traditional Suits To Amp Up Your Festive Wardrobe!
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Saree Looks That Are Perfect For the Upcoming Festive Season!
    Fashion

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Saree Looks That Are Perfect For the Upcoming Festive Season!
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Free Fire
    100K+ searches
    Happy Karwa Chauth Images
    10K+ searches
    Rahul Gandhi
    10K+ searches
    Sara Abdullah
    10K+ searches
    What is Halloween
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Free Fire
    100K+ searches
    Happy Karwa Chauth Images
    10K+ searches
    Rahul Gandhi
    10K+ searches
    Sara Abdullah
    10K+ searches
    What is Halloween
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot