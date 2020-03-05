Alia Bhatt Looks Lovely in a Lilac Linen Mini Dress While Out With Her Girlies!

Alia Bhatt in Summer Somewhere for Guilty premiere (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We could just declare Alia Bhatt as the official mascot of Street Style Mafia. As the poster girl for millennial style sensibilities, Alia compliments her riveting on-screen tidings with an equally affable off-screen game. Easy styles and high fashion in equal measures with an unmissable exuberant conspired in tandem with her fashion stylist, Ami Patel is her forte. She has tapped on to the cool-girl vibe with a refreshing take on some of the hottest trends and joins the ranks of the niche breed of tinsel town millennials who have cracked the style code of blending comfort with equal parts of chic and glamour. For any given vibe, whether it’s a chic airport style or a casual brunch date, promotional style or a red carpet event, there is a chapter for every vibe in Alia’s cool Book of Style.Alia Bhatt stepped out to make an appearance at the premiere of Netflix film, Guilty featuring her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Whilst at it, she channeled a summery chic vibe featuring a lilac toned linen mini dress from her BFF's clothing line, Summer Somewhere.

A dress that's perfect to throw on after a day at the beach or dress it up for your weekly drinks with your girlfriends, here's how Alia made a compelling case for the mini dress. Alia Bhatt’s Effortless Holiday Look Is Exactly What You Need on That Next Beach Vacay!

Alia Bhatt - Summer Chic

The linen mini dress worth Rs 4,990 was teamed with strappy sandals, textured wavy hair left open and subtle dewy glam. Alia Bhatt Channels a Monochrome Airport Style in a Wardrobe Must-Have Houndstooth Jacket!

Alia Bhatt in Summer Somewhere for Guilty premiere (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Alia has an interesting line of films. RRR, a Telugu period action drama directed by S. S. Rajamouli featuring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn revolving around India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. Sadak 2, a sequel drama directed by Mahesh Bhatt to the 1991 film Sadak featuring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Brahmastra, the superhero film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, the madame of a brothel in Kamathipura.