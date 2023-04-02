Yes we know winters are gone and summer is here but hey, the obsession for velvet suits is still very on. The shiny, rich fabric has captivated our eyeballs time and again and it's only wise that you own a few pieces in it for your wardrobe. From ethnic lehenga cholis to pretty suits, the options are so many for you to choose from. And if you are getting confused with what to wear and how to style them, we have our Bollywood beauties who will help you out. 5 Times Deepika Padukone Gave a Stylish Twist to a Simple Hair Bun!

From Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon and Deepika Padukone, all the prominent A-listers have had their eyes set on pretty velvet suits or ghagras. While the fabric is certainly not apt for summer, it's a delight in winter! And when styled right, it sure looks charming. We have personally bookmarked some of our favourite celebrity looks in velvet that we want to share with y'all. So, without wasting any more time, let's delve deeper into these stunning looks. Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt & Other Beauties in Yellow Pantsuits!

Mira Rajput

Divya Khosla Kumar

Deepika Padukone

Mrunal Thakur

Karisma Kapoor

Alia Bhatt

So, whose velvet outfit won your heart? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

