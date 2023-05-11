With the summer season already here, we bet girls are hunting for perfect mini dresses. Summer is the season when you go all out with your colour palette, right? You pick shades of yellow, orange, lilac, parrot green and cool blue and ditch all the earthy tones of winter. While floral prints are back in vogue, we won't be discussing them just yet. Instead, we'll be elaborating on yellow dresses and how our Bollywood beauties like Alia Bhatt and Alaya F are its fans already. Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra - Whose Met Gala Debut Was the Most Impressive?

From Ananya Panday's bodycon dress to Alia Bhatt's halter-neck dress, yellow colour has been a favourite with our celebs for quite some time now. Well, we can't really blame them for it, right? A colour so bright and warm is bound to make everyone happy. So, if you are planning to go on a shopping spree, especially for summer, we suggest you take some styling cues from our B-town beauties for they have all the right outfits for this season. To make things easier, we have curated a list of all the pretty yellow outfits that you shop for. So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to find your pick. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra's Midi Dresses That You Can Wear in Summers!

Janhvi Kapoor's Simple Midi Dress

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's Sexy Bodycon Dress

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez's Seductive Yellow Dress

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor's Cute Yellow Dress

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday's Hot Yellow Dress

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif's Charming Yellow Dress

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's Bold Yellow Dress

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

