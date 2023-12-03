Mamma Mia actress Amanda Seyfried celebrates her birthday on December 3. The popular American actress entered the industry at the very young age of 15 and she hasn't looked back ever since. While Amanda continues to work on her acting skills, sharpening them one release at a time, she's also serving some delightful fashion offerings while amping them up with all her appearances. She has been phenomenal on the red carpet and her choices have only struck a chord with fashion aficionados all over. Amanda Seyfried Birthday Special: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About the Mean Girls Actor That Reflect Her Genuine Personality.

From going all bold in her daring underboob-baring dress to resembling a princess in her red evening gown, Amanda's choices are always distinct but charming. She commands attention with every appearance and is a sight for your sore eyes. Over the years, Amanda has positioned herself as a fashionista ready to blow your mind with her artistic choices. Her wardrobe is filled with delightful designs, from awards ceremonies to media appearances, apt for every occasion. Be it the Times 100 Gala or Vanity Fair after-party, Seyfried's red carpet shenanigans are never disappointing. In fact, she always ends up on our best-dressed list for the occasion, joining the likes of Zendaya, Blake Lively and other beauties. Amanda Seyfried Reveals She Had a ‘Tough Case of COVID-19’ Right Before Getting an Oscar Nomination for Mank.

To elaborate more on her style file, let's check out a few best moments from her red-carpet outings.

Amanda Seyfried (Photo Credits: Instagram)

