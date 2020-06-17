Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Amrita Rao, The Quintessential Girl Next Door Leaves a Little Sparkle Wherever She Goes!

Fashion Nirupama Chaudhary| Jun 17, 2020 01:10 PM IST
Amrita Rao Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We all came to love this unmissably cute and quintessentially cute-girl-next-door, Amrita Rao right from Ishq Vishq, Main Hoon Na and Vivah. The Mumbai girl has blissfully settled into matrimony with RJ Anmol following a courtship of seven years. Last seen in Thackeray as Meena Tai Thackeray, Amrita's on-screen charm magnifies off-screen. An affability, cute smile, petite frame, luscious hair and an ability to pull off versatile styles with a subtle elan, Amrita Rao is always a delight. She keeps redefining the vibe sweet and cute with a classy undertone in all her appearances. Ethnic, neo-ethnic ensembles ranging from subtlety in hues to embellished grandeurs, Amrita Rao's fashion arsenal is carefully curated by fashion stylists Ekta Shah and Surina Kakkar. We took a stroll down her Instagram profile of 900K followers to scour for her fashion moments.

Ahead, we rounded out a brief fashion capsule of some of Amrita's ethnic chic style moments that boot her sweet, coy and sublime charm. Amrita Rao Birthday Special: 5 Facts About The Actress That Will Leave You Stumped.

The trailer launch of Thackeray saw Amrita drape a pink embellished saree from Jade by Monic and Karishma with jewellery by Aquamarine. A side-parted low back ponytail and subtle glam completed her look.

Amrita Rao Fashion Moments
Amrita Rao Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For a wedding, Amrita opted for a fuchsia pink lehenga with a sleeveless blouse with gold jewellery, sleek hair and subtle glam.

Amrita Rao Fashion Moments
Amrita Rao Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For an event in Delhi, Amrita stunned in a ravishing red lehenga by Astha Narang with jewellery by Aquamarine. Sleek hair and subdued makeup completed her look.

Amrita Rao Fashion Moments
Amrita Rao Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A saree with a fringed belt by Etika was teamed with a full-sleeved tie and dye blouse. Sleek low ponytail, subtle but glowy glam completed her look.

Amrita Rao Fashion Moments
Amrita Rao Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For an award function, Amrita took to flaunting a mint toned Samant Chauhan embellished gown with jewellery by Aquamarine, low ponytail and red lips completed her look.

Amrita Rao Fashion Moments
Amrita Rao Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diwali 2019 celebrations saw Amrita flaunt a Paulmi and Harsh peachy floral creation with jewellery by Tyani. Sleek centre-parted hair, pink lips and delicately lined eyes completed her look.

Amrita Rao Fashion Moments
Amrita Rao Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The promotions of Thackeray saw Amrita stun in a printed creation by Label Anushree with jewellery by Aquamarine, sleek hair and bold red lips. COVID-19 Lockdown: Amrita Rao and Hubby RJ Anmol Name a Fan's Newborn Baby Girl During Their First Live Chat.

Amrita Rao Fashion Moments
Amrita Rao Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Attaining perfection in ethnic ensembles that are also minimal chic is a rarity and achieving this perfectly every time, Amrita Rao excels and how!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Amrita Rao Amrita Rao Fashion Amrita Rao Style Ishq Vishq RJ Anmol THACKERAY Vivah
