Ankita Lokhande became a household name by portraying the role of Archana in Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta. It was because of this daily soap that the world got introduced to her. After ruling the small screen, she paved her way to Bollywood. Along with being an ace actress, she also has a distinct fashion sense. Over the years, she has emerged into a stylish diva and we definitely love her style evolution. Be it rocking in a six-yard, looking fab in a western outfit to donning something wow, Ankita's versatile style file is damn impressive. And as the babe celebrates her birthday on December 19, we’ve got a reason to praise her style shenanigans. Ankita Lokhande Sizzles, Smoulders and Stuns in a Whole Lot of Polka Dots!

A scroll through Ankita’s Instagram account and it’ll leave you mesmerised. There’s black, pastel, red and more that’ll surely grab your attention. One of the best thing about her fashion is that it’s very girl next door and so many can relate to it. So, without further ado, let’s check the best fashion looks of Ankita that are awesome sauce. Check it out. Ankita Lokhande Birthday Special: 7 Fashionable Moments Straight From the Manikarnika Actors' Instagram Account Which Are All Things Spicy and Chic!

Black Jagged Neckline Dress For Zee Rishtey Awards 2020!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Packing A Traditional Punch!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Ankita In A Dramatic Bold Red Dress!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

See-Through Saree That’s Edgy And How!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Neon Plus Baggy Denim... A Perfect Millennial Outfit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

The Beauty Looking Fab In A Mini With A Plunging Neckline!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

White Pantsuit With A Flared Bottom!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Flaunting Her Sexy Bod In A Glittery Couture!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

A Perfect Glamorous Red-Carpet Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Ankita In An Emerald Green Six-Yard To Wow You!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

An All White Ethhic Look That’s Gorg!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

That’s it, guys! It was really difficult for us to handpick gems from Ankita’s many stylish looks, but as promised, we’ve chosen the best of the best. Frankly speaking, the Manikarnika actress can carry anything and everything like a pro. Happy birthday, Ankita Lokhande. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).