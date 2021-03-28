Anu Emmanuel, the Indian-American actress celebrates her birthday on March 28. Known for her work in predominantly South cinema, she has registered herself as a performer in the industry. She marked her debut in 2016 with the Malayalam film Action Hero Biju and has since then worked in Tamil and Telugu cinema as well. While Anu is often praised for her acting chops, today we'd like to raise a toast to her sartorial sense. A firm believer in fashion, Anu has often made statements that were impeccable and jaw-dropping. Maha Samudram: Sharwanand And Siddharth’s Epic Tale Of ‘An Immeasurable Love’ To Release In Theatres On August 19! (View Poster).

One look at Anu's Instagram account and you are convinced that she knows fashion. From ethnic drapes to modern cuts, she often posts pictures in her trendy attires and makes us go gaga over her. She's obsessed with traditional sarees and we love the way she nails them to the hilt. For someone who was born and brought up in the US, Anu was always determined to establish her base in Indian cinema and she succeeded in doing so. As the pretty lady gets ready to cut her birthday cake, we take a look at some of her most fashionable outings. Khiladi: Ravi Teja Announces the Release Date of His Film With a New Poster (View Pic).

Loving this Simple but Classy Drape on Her

Vision in White

If You Have a Thing for Co-ord Sets

Polka Dots Never Go Wrong

Loving this White Outfit on Her

Yet Another Classic Attempt

Weaving Magic With Her Ethnic Choices

We wish the actress a very happy birthday and here's hoping she has a blast on her special day.

