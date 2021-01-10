She is a multi-faceted #GirlBoss! From breaking a leg as an MTV VJ, Anusha is also a singer, actress and a host. She and her sisters, actress and model Shibani and Apeksha Dandekar grew up in Sydney, Australia. On the fashion front, Anusha comes across as experimental chic achieving it with minimal efforts but with an elevated glam and hair game. Her panache for nailing the trickiest of styles is what renders her to be a bonafide style cynosure. Anusha's tryst with athleisure is well known but she pulls the plug as the mood demands. Not a trend hound but someone who picks them up as she feels are comfortable, Anusha delights with her one-of-a-kind arsenal. She keeps up any vibe going with natural makeup - championing brown skin in the glow obsessed tinsel town. She turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her stunning style moments.

Here's a closer look. Anusha Dandekar Announces Her Breakup With Karan Kundrra on Instagram, Reveals She Was ‘Cheated and Lied To’ in the Relationship.

Neutral separates from Runway were teamed up with sleek snakeskin printed stilettos, a gold chain, a high ponytail and bronzed glam.

Anusha Dandekar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Farah Sanjana red dress featuring a high neck and exaggerated sleeves was paired off with a low ponytail, winged eyes and nude lips.

Anusha Dandekar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A blue Farah Sanjana dress was paired off with clear heels, a slick ponytail, pink lips and delicately lined eyes.

Anusha Dandekar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A shimmery red tie up jacket and pants from Deme were teamed up with silver pumps, a high ponytail and bold glam.

Anusha Dandekar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A pink top was tucked into a pair of high waist white pants with slit. She finished out the look with snakeskin stilettos, wavy hair, sunnies and nude glam. Fashion Face-Off: Anusha Dandekar or Shruti Haasan in Sunaina Khera Ensemble! Who Wore the Shimmery Creation Better?

Anusha Dandekar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Giving homegrown and international labels a worthy shout out through her varied appearances, Anusha keeps the fashion fare interesting and exceptional. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2021 09:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).