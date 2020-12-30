Anushka Sharma is expecting her first baby with husband Virat Kohli. The actress announced her pregnancy some time back and has even posted many pictures, taking her fans through the journey with her. Now, she has posed for the camera for the latest issue of Vogue India magazine. The cover shot for the January 2021 issue of the mag has been revealed. It features Anushka flaunting her pregnant belly. She is only wearing a trench coat over a bralette, looking flawless. It is a photo that's bold, sweet, adorable and hot - all at the same time. Priyanka Kapadia styled the actress for the shoot, while Rid Burman was behind the lens. Anushka Sharma Feels Proud As Her Show Paatal Lok Wins Major Categories At Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards!

We cannot wait to read Anuska's interview/feature in the new issue. The cover also flaunts the text "New Beginnings, Anushka Sharma" which is not just a nod to her new journey of motherhood, but also great send off to 2020. Taking to the caption, while sharing the pic, beautiful Anushka wrote, "Capturing this for myself, for life." She also called the mag shoot "fun". Anushka Sharma Wishes Hubby Virat Kohli With A Cuddly Post on 3rd Wedding Anniversary, Says ‘3 Years Of Us & Very Soon, 3 Of Us’.

See Anushka Sharma's Post Here:

On the work front, Anushka has not appeared on screen since December 2018's Zero, where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan. But her production banner has kept her busy. She has produced the web-series Paataol Lok, which has been hailed as one of the best series of 2020 by many. She also produced the fantasy horror film, Bulbbul, which was loved by the fans on Netflix.

