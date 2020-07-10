Anushka Sharma recently left everyone swooning over her as she graced the cover of Vogue magazine in a sultry monokini for the July 2020 issue. The actress turned up the heat with her stunning snap and not just the actress' fans but also her husband Virat Kohli was left stumped by her beauty on the same. The magazine has now released a few inside pictures from Sharma's photoshoot with them and they are incredibly gorgeous. We are loving Anushka's effortless beach style in these pictures. Anushka Sharma's Sultry Cover for Vogue India Makes Virat Kohli Sweat; Indian Skipper Leaves a Flirty Comment on Her Picture.

Clicked by Billy Kidd and styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the pictures have Anushka looking like a total diva in them. The actress is seen sporting a bikini along with a crochet jacket in one of the pictures. Another shows Anushka in a green bralette along with a floral skirt standing by a boat on a sandy beach. In every picture, Sharma looks more stunning than the other. Anushka Sharma Sizzles Amidst the Blue Sea As She Dons the Sexiest Monokini for Vogue’s July 2020 Issue (View Pic).

Anushka Sharma Stuns in a Bikini for Vogue Photoshoot:

Anushka Sharma's Leisure Pose for Vogue Photoshoot:

Anushka Sharma Channeling Her Carefree Spirit in Style:

Anushka Sharma's a Stunning Beach Babe!

Anushka Sharma Slayint It in Vogue Photoshoot:

Anushka Dazzles Her Gorgeous Smile!

We bet if Virat Kohli was impressed by the Vogue cover, he's going to be totally bowled over these pictures of the actress. Anushka Sharma can pull off anything with style and this Goa photoshoot pre-lockdown is certainly proof of that.

