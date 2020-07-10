Anushka Sharma recently left everyone swooning over her as she graced the cover of Vogue magazine in a sultry monokini for the July 2020 issue. The actress turned up the heat with her stunning snap and not just the actress' fans but also her husband Virat Kohli was left stumped by her beauty on the same. The magazine has now released a few inside pictures from Sharma's photoshoot with them and they are incredibly gorgeous. We are loving Anushka's effortless beach style in these pictures. Anushka Sharma's Sultry Cover for Vogue India Makes Virat Kohli Sweat; Indian Skipper Leaves a Flirty Comment on Her Picture.
Clicked by Billy Kidd and styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the pictures have Anushka looking like a total diva in them. The actress is seen sporting a bikini along with a crochet jacket in one of the pictures. Another shows Anushka in a green bralette along with a floral skirt standing by a boat on a sandy beach. In every picture, Sharma looks more stunning than the other. Anushka Sharma Sizzles Amidst the Blue Sea As She Dons the Sexiest Monokini for Vogue’s July 2020 Issue (View Pic).
Anushka Sharma Stuns in a Bikini for Vogue Photoshoot:
View this post on Instagram
There’s no stopping @AnushkaSharma, even in lockdown. Fresh off the success of Paatal Lok, her debut web series as producer, which released on Amazon Prime mid-May, she’s already plotting a possible second season of the crime thriller. More about the cover star in our July 2020 issue. Photographed by: Billy Kidd (@billykiddstudio). Styled by: Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Words by: Sheree Gomes Gupta (@shereegg30). Hair: Mike Desir (@mikedesir). Makeup: Daniel Bauer (@danielcbauer). Production: Prachiti Parakh (@prachitiparakh), Imran Khatri Productions (@ikp.insta). Location: Elsewhere, Goa (@elsewheregoa). Hospitality partners: W Goa (@w_goa).
Anushka Sharma's Leisure Pose for Vogue Photoshoot:
View this post on Instagram
Slowing down with @anushkasharma in our new issue. Photographed by: Billy Kidd (@billykiddstudio). Styled by: Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Words by: Sheree Gomes Gupta (@shereegg30). Hair: Mike Desir (@mikedesir). Makeup: Daniel Bauer (@danielcbauer). Production: Prachiti Parakh (@prachitiparakh), Imran Khatri Productions (@ikp.insta). Location: Elsewhere, Goa (@elsewheregoa). Hospitality partners: W Goa (@w_goa).
Anushka Sharma Channeling Her Carefree Spirit in Style:
View this post on Instagram
Playing under the sun. Catch our cover star Anushka Sharma (@anushkasharma) open up about life under lockdown and with Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli). Photographed by: Billy Kidd (@billykiddstudio). Styled by: Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Words by: Sheree Gomes Gupta (@shereegg30). Hair: Mike Desir (@mikedesir). Makeup: Daniel Bauer (@danielcbauer). Production: Prachiti Parakh (@prachitiparakh), Imran Khatri Productions (@ikp.insta). Location: Elsewhere, Goa (@elsewheregoa). Hospitality partners: W Goa (@w_goa).
Anushka Sharma's a Stunning Beach Babe!
View this post on Instagram
“During the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. So when I visit him overseas, it’s to squeeze in that one meal together. It’s precious time for us,” admits Anushka Sharma (@anushkasharma) in our new issue. Photographed by: Billy Kidd (@billykiddstudio). Styled by: Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Words by: Sheree Gomes Gupta (@shereegg30). Hair: Mike Desir (@mikedesir). Makeup: Daniel Bauer (@danielcbauer). Production: Prachiti Parakh (@prachitiparakh), Imran Khatri Productions (@ikp.insta). Location: Elsewhere, Goa (@elsewheregoa). Hospitality partners: W Goa (@w_goa).
Anushka Sharma Slayint It in Vogue Photoshoot:
View this post on Instagram
“Living in the moment is the only thing that makes sense to me now, it makes me feel calm,” Anushka Sharma (@anushkasharma) tells us. Catch our cover star talk about her life in quarantine with Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) in the July 2020 issue. Photographed by: Billy Kidd (@billykiddstudio). Styled by: Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Words by: Sheree Gomes Gupta (@shereegg30). Hair: Mike Desir (@mikedesir). Makeup: Daniel Bauer (@danielcbauer). Production: Prachiti Parakh (@prachitiparakh), Imran Khatri Productions (@ikp.insta). Location: Elsewhere, Goa (@elsewheregoa). Hospitality partners: W Goa (@w_goa).
Anushka Dazzles Her Gorgeous Smile!
View this post on Instagram
All eyes on her. “I’ve always been realistic, but now more than ever I am understanding the meaning of life.” More about the cover star in our July 2020 issue. Photographed by: Billy Kidd (@billykiddstudio). Styled by: Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Words by: Sheree Gomes Gupta (@shereegg30). Hair: Mike Desir (@mikedesir). Makeup: Daniel Bauer (@danielcbauer). Production: Prachiti Parakh (@prachitiparakh), Imran Khatri Productions (@ikp.insta). Location: Elsewhere, Goa (@elsewheregoa). Hospitality partners: W Goa (@w_goa).
We bet if Virat Kohli was impressed by the Vogue cover, he's going to be totally bowled over these pictures of the actress. Anushka Sharma can pull off anything with style and this Goa photoshoot pre-lockdown is certainly proof of that.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).